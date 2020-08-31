Workcred Partners with Team Awarded $12 Million DOL Grant for Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workcred has joined a partnership with industry and academia to support industry-recognized apprenticeship programs (IRAPs), as part of a $12 million apprenticeship grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Under the grant, Dallas College, the American Hospital Association, Workcred, and Bufflehead Strategies, LLC are joining forces to support the creation of curricula, training programs, and nationally recognized certifications for successful apprentices in non-clinical healthcare professions.

The DOL apprenticeship grants support the training of apprentices in new or expanded apprenticeship programs and will serve to increase apprenticeship opportunities for all Americans, including veterans, military spouses, and service members transitioning into the civilian workforce. The grants will also support groups that are underrepresented in apprenticeships such as women, people of color, and Americans transitioning from the justice system to the workforce.

As part of this effort, Workcred and Bufflehead Strategies, LLC will help recruit and provide subject matter expertise in the development and implementation of healthcare IRAPs. In addition, Workcred and all project partners will develop training and structured on-the-job learning materials. These newly created IRAPs will be formally recognized by DOL, and students who complete the IRAPs will have earned a relevant nationally recognized certification.

"We are thrilled to contribute to this important effort, and we look forward to collaborating to create new healthcare apprenticeship opportunities for all Americans," said Dr. Roy Swift, executive director, Workcred.

What is an Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program (IRAP)? IRAPs are high-quality apprenticeship programs that provide individuals with opportunities to obtain workplace-relevant knowledge and progressively advancing skills. IRAPs include a paid-work component and an educational component and result in an industry-recognized credential. The creation of IRAPs stem from a June 2017 Executive Order seeking to expand apprenticeships in the U.S.

About Workcred

Formed in 2014, Workcred is an affiliate of the American National Standards Institute whose mission is to strengthen workforce quality by improving the credentialing system, ensuring its ongoing relevance, and preparing employers, workers, educators, and governments to use it effectively. Workcred's vision is a labor market that relies on the relevance, quality, and value of workforce credentials for opportunities, growth, and development. Learn more at www.workcred.org.

About the American Hospital Association (AHA)

The AHA is the national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals, health care networks, and their patients and communities. Nearly 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care, and 43,000 individual members come together to form the AHA. Through their representation and advocacy activities, AHA ensures that members' perspectives and needs are heard and addressed in national health policy development, legislative and regulatory debates, and judicial matters. Advocacy efforts include the legislative and executive branches as well as the legislative and regulatory arenas. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends.

About Dallas College

Dallas College, formerly the Dallas County Community College District, was founded in 1965, and comprises seven campuses: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland. Dallas College offers online learning, and serves more than 83,000 credit and 25,000 continuing education students during the fall and spring semesters. Dallas College also offers dual credit for students in partner high schools and early college high schools throughout Dallas County. Dr. Joe May, the college's 7th chancellor, has established the Dallas College higher education network in partnership with area school districts, colleges and universities, businesses, community organizations and others to support student success and college completion by removing barriers and providing services that help them earn a college credential and start their professional careers.

About Bufflehead Strategies, LLC

Bufflehead Strategies, LLC is a consulting firm utilizing extensive experience in strategy development and the credentialing industry to advise and provide program and issue management to aid the federal government and the private sector in the strategic development, utilization, recognition, and understanding of professional credentials across all industries.

