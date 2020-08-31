KBR Wins $75M Contract to Enhance Navy Bases in Djibouti

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $75 million recompete contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central to enhance infrastructure at multiple bases in Djibouti, Africa.

Under this five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, KBR will provide engineering, design, construction, renovations, repairs, maintenance, demolition and other services at both Camp Lemonnier, and its associated Chabelley Airfield.

This work complements KBR's premier base operating support throughout Africa. Notably, the company has provided base operating support services at Camp Lemonnier since 2013, with work in the region dating back to 2002.

While performing key services in Africa, the KBR team has achieved more than 25 million hours without a lost-time safety incident, a salute to KBR's commitment to sustainability and safety.

"KBR will continue its legacy of delivering trustworthy results and expertise to the U.S. Navy through this award," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President. "We are proud to be a part of strengthening these bases for our troops and allies."

For over 75 years, KBR has helped ensure the success of U.S. government missions and military readiness. The company provides solutions for base and contingency operations, asset management, prepositioned stocks and operations maintenance for U.S. and allied forces globally. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR is trusted to overcome some of the nation's most pressing challenges.

About KBR

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and solutions across the asset and program life cycle within the government services and technology sectors.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

