PointsBet Becomes Official Sports Betting Partner Of NBC Sports In Multi-Year Agreement With NBCUniversal

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal and PointsBet today announced a multi-year partnership by which PointsBet becomes the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports -- home to many of sports' most iconic and influential moments over the past century -- will provide PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events.

Additional highlights of today's agreement, which will take effect immediately:

PointsBet will be incorporated in exclusive multi-platform gameday integrations across the eight NBC Sports Regional Networks, which are the exclusive regional homes to MLB, NBA and NHL teams, and deliver more than 2,200 live sporting events.

PointsBet becomes an official partner of the NBC Sports Predictor app, which has more than 1.1 million downloads and is currently home to free-to-play games for four sports (football, golf, Premier League soccer, and NASCAR). With the new partnership, the offering of games in Predictor will be expanded, integrating PointsBet content throughout.

app, which has more than 1.1 million downloads and is currently home to free-to-play games for four sports (football, golf, Premier League soccer, and NASCAR). With the new partnership, the offering of games in Predictor will be expanded, integrating PointsBet content throughout. Exclusive PointsBet odds integrations will be incorporated into Rotoworld, NBC Sports' fantasy and sports betting digital property which has been a market leader for two decades. Rotoworld provides fantasy and betting tools, plus daily insights and analysis on NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, golf, Premier League, and NASCAR.

Exclusive multi-platform integrations with NBC Sports' leading consumer golf brands Golfnow, serving a highly active database of avid and casual golfers inside the world's largest tee-time marketplace; and Golfpass, the only comprehensive digital golf membership that delivers exclusive video and instructional content, and other benefits tailored to the modern golfer's lifestyle.

PointsBet features full Spanish-language functionality, and will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

PointsBet will be the exclusive provider of odds, props and trends for NBCSN and GOLF Channel and their digital properties, as well as Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, and NBC Sports Podcasts.

"We are excited to begin this partnership with PointsBet, which will deliver unmatched sports betting engagement opportunities across multiple platforms," said David Preschlack, President, NBC Sports Regional Networks, and Executive Vice President, Content Strategy, NBC Sports Group. "For NBCUniversal and PointsBet, this agreement provides considerable opportunities in the fast-growing sports betting marketplace, which is unique to this extensive and robust, multi-year arrangement. Looking ahead, we're also excited about the significant activation opportunities that will come to fruition as sports betting continues to proliferate across the U.S."

PointsBet Managing Director and Group CEO Sam Swanell said becoming the exclusive, official sports betting partner of NBC Sports is transformational for PointsBet:

"NBC Sports, an iconic brand and holder of the largest sports audience in the U.S., brings significant credibility and trust to PointsBet's operations. Through the NBC Sports partnership, PointsBet gains access to market-leading linear assets which span 184 million viewers and digital assets which span 60 million monthly active users. These assets will act as the cornerstone of our marketing strategy and combined with our in-house technology and products, as well as our talented and experienced team, will deliver outstanding client acquisition and retention efficiency as we scale rapidly over the next five years. NBCUniversal's decision to take an equity stake in PointsBet illustrates the alignment of our strategies, the trust across teams, and our shared belief that the U.S. gaming market is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Additional terms of the agreement are available here.

About NBC Sports Group:

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, GOLF Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

About PointsBet:

Launched in the United States in January of 2019, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet strives to offer the most markets on all major U.S. sporting events and PointsBetting in the world. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

