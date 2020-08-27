Camtek Receives approximately $7 Million Order for Multiple Inspection Systems from a Tier-1 RF Device Manufacturer

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it has received an order for multiple systems from a tier-one RF device manufacturer totaling approximately $7 million. The customer selected Camtek's new and most advanced EagleT inspection system model. The tools are expected to be shipped and installed during the remainder of 2020. Camtek expects to receive additional orders from this customer for early 2021 delivery.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with this multiple tool order that was received following a very long evaluation. The systems will be used for 2D inspection of RF devices, and more specifically RF acoustic filters (BAW and SAW). The deployment of 5G networks globally is driving an increase in the number of RF devices and filters in smartphones and other mobile devices. 5G represents a significant business potential for Camtek as each 5G phone contains increased number of RF filters, Advanced Packaging and CMOS Image Sensors compared with previous generations."

Continued Mr. Amit: "This order highlights our strong position as a leading inspection provider in the semiconductors mid-end market."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment serving the Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated Inspection solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions that represent our views only as of the date they are made and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business as a result of the outbreak and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the second half of 2020, but also Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 646 688 3559

camtek@gkir.com

