RENEW Energy Partners to Deliver Sustainable and Resilient Energy to MACOM and Reduce Carbon Emissions

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RENEW Energy Partners "RENEW", a firm dedicated to speeding carbon reduction by making it financially compelling, has entered into an agreement with MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. "MACOM" (NASDAQ:MTSI), a leading designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products.

RENEW's "Microgrid-as-a-Service" program allows commercial and industrial customers to meet aggressive sustainability targets, improve energy efficiency, achieve energy resilience and reduce operating expenses. Microgrids typically require capital investments and ongoing monitoring, however, with RENEW's program, the project is fully funded by RENEW and operational risk is transferred to RENEW through uptime guarantees.

"RENEW is proud to help another organization stay competitive in this changing world. This system will not only provide significant energy savings and resilient on-site energy for many years to come, it is also expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions" said Stephen Pritchard, Principal and cofounder.

RENEWs Microgrids are designed to meet each customer's unique energy and resiliency needs. As a long-term partner RENEW is committed to delivering projects that meet our customers energy needs and deliver superior performance over the entire project life. To ensure such performance, RENEW implements an equipment agnostic approach in its design and engineers' solutions that are designed to deliver long-term reliable performance.

The MACOM project is anticipated to be operational in late 2021 and is expected to reduce Carbon Dioxide emissions of 1869 metric tons each year or the equivalent emissions of 216 homes energy for one year.

About RENEW Energy Partners

Renew Energy Partners provides turnkey solutions for funding, installing, and managing energy efficiency and on-site clean power generation projects. The company helps building owners reduce their carbon footprint and save money while making their buildings cleaner, nicer, and more resilient. With its energy-as-a-service model, energy upgrades and retrofits are funded by future savings and are at no cost to the building owner. Notable customers that represent RENEW's range and flexibility of solutions include YMCAs, Northrop Grumman, and the historic Waldorf Astoria Building in New York City. For more information, visit www.renewep.com.

