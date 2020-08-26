Genesys Partners with Infosys to Accelerate its Strategic Transformation Journey

Five-year partnership with Genesys enables both companies to develop and deploy innovation and best-in-class solutions in the CX market

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of a partnership with Genesys®, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. The alliance will position both organizations to enhance and expand their customer experience and contact center offerings. Together, the companies will deliver market-disrupting innovation and mission-critical support to enable organizations around the world to provide differentiated customer service experiences.

As a part of the partnership, Infosys will bring to market Genesys contact center solutions. Clients of both organizations stand to benefit from the enhanced capability that will come from a combined investment in innovation, a broader ecosystem of strategic partners and a shared commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences. In addition, Infosys will leverage and support R&D, operations and customer service for Genesys PureConnect™. Genesys will retain and manage sales, marketing and a host of additional functions for this solution.

"This partnership will unlock significant value for both our companies. It will bring the industry-leading cloud communications solutions from Genesys to our clients and partners and enhance our ability to accelerate their migration to cloud communication solutions," said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. Now, more than ever, customers expect flexible and reliable support in the channel that best suits their preference. Together, we will be able to deliver that support and serve the evolving needs of our combined customer bases.

Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, added, "Our strategic partnership with Infosys will be instrumental in enabling organizations of all sizes around the world to realize the Genesys vision of Experience as a Service. As a market leader with a reputation for operational excellence, Infosys brings key capabilities to help us drive continuous innovation for joint customers. Our companies share a commitment to ongoing investment in the latest contact center technologies and delivering the highest levels of support so that customers can always provide differentiated and personalized experiences – a paramount component for business success today."

The announcement comes at a time of significant demand, as companies quickly adapt to changes within their workforce and the rise of customer service inquiries following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership includes a commitment from both Infosys and Genesys to jointly develop advanced solutions that increase contact center functionality by leveraging AI and hybrid technologies, resulting in improved customer and employee experiences.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE:INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

