WANDR Awarded Prestigious Innovation Research Project by U.S. Air Force

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Product strategy and UX design firm, WANDR, has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project for the U.S. Air Force. The project entails WANDR working directly with the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) to help them better measure strategy execution.

The SBIR award is a competitive program designed to improve efficiency and effectiveness in government agencies by leveraging the innovative expertise of small businesses. The challenge is to help AFIMSC report performance to senior leadership. They need tools for developing and reporting on metrics that are consistent, clear and easily communicate priority, meaning and impact.

The WANDR team will work to develop clear and efficient metrics, visualization, and reporting tools to assess LOE (Line of Effort) and goal health. The team will build a toolbox to shape better metrics from established goals and better communicate goal health in a visual way.

To reach the solution, the WANDR team will implement the WANDR Startup Bootcamp methodology to help the U.S. Air Force identify the core problem, prototype ideas, and implement user-centered solutions. The approach will include:



Mapping the current process to understand the areas that need the most immediate attention

Conducting user interviews, research and audits of the current communication and reporting environment

Identifying opportunities to improve processes and tools

Prototyping new user experiences

"We bring a fresh perspective and experience to the process of identifying and solving problems at the root," said Jinny Oh, Founder at WANDR. "This is going to help shape the way that the Air Force communicates and reports to their senior levels. More async, efficient and succinct, which will help everyone make better decisions, faster."

WANDR was selected for the project thanks to their ability to develop simple, user-centered tools to build and visualize metrics. WANDR's team for the project has a combined 40 years of experience in DevOps, data visualization, operational analysis, user experience design, and building better goals with multinational companies, startups and government agencies.

About WANDR:

WANDR solves complex problems through user experience and design thinking. We are an award-winning product strategy and UX design firm with a global team of highly specialized talent.

Our primary differentiators are our people, our process and data. We hire the best from around the world (hence scaling remotely--we didn't want to limit the talent pool), we are highly specialized in solving big problems for enterprise/B2B businesses so our processes around UX have become more and more refined over the years and through usability testing, analytics, research, etc. we are able to support our solutions in more ways than just 'best practices.'

Started in Los Angeles, CA, we've been scaling remotely for the past 5 years with diverse people from around the world coming together under one roof. It's this global collaboration that delivers world-class results. Visit WANDR at http://www.wandr.studio and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

