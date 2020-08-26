Adverty completes integration with US-based digital advertising technology platform Smaato

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ) has completed the technical integration with US-based Smaato's Digital Advertising Technology Platform, which gives publishers and app developers control over their monetization strategy when delivering ads to mobile apps and games. The partnership enables Smaato's wide range of global buy-side partners and advertisers to access Adverty's new seamless in-game ad inventory at scale.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators, announces the completed platform integration with US-based Smaato's Digital Advertising Technology Platform used by top brands and media buyers to specifically access advertising space in mobile games and applications. The partnership, signed at the end of last year, allows Smaato's buy-side clients to access Adverty's unique seamless in-game ad inventory at scale, while Adverty can tap into global marketers looking to advertise within games.

"The core of Smaato's Digital Advertising Technology Platform is to help app developers create seamless, tailored and engaging experiences", says Ajitpal Pannu, CEO of Smaato. "We like that Adverty is helping to create such customized advertising experiences inside games for app developers. It makes sense we support such integration inside Smaato's overall monetization platform to help power this via the programmatic pipes".

"We have recently seen a significantly stronger demand for advertising opportunities within the gaming vertical. Still at its infancy, in-game brand advertising is set to see tremendous growth in the coming years and we are building up a strong foundation to support this new media channel. Our integration with digital advertising technology platform Smaato enables previously untapped business opportunities for us and our partnership is a very important milestone in Adverty's industry establishment", says Niklas Bakos, CEO and founder at Adverty.

Smaato, founded in 2005, is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional offices in Hamburg, New York, Shanghai and Singapore. The partnership is well in line with both companies' digital-focused businesses, and Smaato's on-the-ground sales teams in core regions will help create the awareness needed for brands to understand and invest in Adverty's new ad inventory.

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 26th of August 2020.

Augment Partners AB, phone +46 8-505 65 172, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

