Smithfield Foods and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia Renew Partnership

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia announced they have extended their years-long relationship to continue supporting children with critical illnesses across Virginia.

Smithfield will contribute $10,000 annually to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia through 2023, building on the company's previous donations totaling $30,000 over the last three years. Now, more than ever, hope is essential – and Smithfield Foods is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish as it inspires optimism in so many young Virginians. Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia's dedication to making a difference through facilitating life-changing experiences has resulted in more than 5,200 wishes granted since 1987.

"Research shows that wishes have the possibility to give kids the hope and strength they need to continue in their battles for health," said Sheri Lambert, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. "We are deeply grateful for Smithfield's commitment to serving our community, and for being such a dedicated partner in bringing essential hope to children in their battles for health."

Smithfield's support for the organization well beyond financial contributions. Julia Anderson, Global Chief Information Officer at Smithfield Foods, has served on the chapter's board of directors since 2018, volunteering her time to assist Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia's mission in a variety of roles. Anderson was recently re-appointed to the board for another term, during which she will serve through 2023.

"Serving on Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia's board of directors has been a highlight of my professional career," Anderson said. "Advancing this chapter's mission to create life-changing wishes for young children has been an incredibly fulfilling experience, particularly with so many living right here in Smithfield's backyard. I was honored to be nominated for another term on the board and I look forward to continuing my work with Make-A-Wish."

About Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Richmond, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has granted more than 5,200 wishes since 1987. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers throughout Virginia grant a wish, on average, every 48 hours. For more information about Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, visit va.wish.org or call 804-217-WISH.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Its 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made it one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. Smithfield Foods has pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as its ambitious commitment to cut its carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. The company believes in the power of protein to end food insecurity and has donated hundreds of millions of food servings to its neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. To learn more about Smithfield Foods, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

