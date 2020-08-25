Plenitude Holdings Signs Agreement with Sports Facilities Management for Los Angeles Sports Entertainment Development

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenitude Holdings LLC, a real estate investment partnership between Blanchard Entities and Shopoff Realty Investments affiliated entities, announced today that the company has secured a management agreement for The Creek at Dominguez Hills development, with Sports Facilities Management, a national manager of public and privately owned sports centers.

The Creek at Dominguez Hills is a new 87-acre sports, recreation, and entertainment development project in Carson, CA, that will include exercise and sports venues, as well as retail and restaurants.

"Securing a full time management company for the sports complex portion of The Creek at Dominguez Hills is a major milestone for the project, allowing us to start planning and programming the multi-use sports facility, one of the anchors of the project," explained Shopoff Realty Investments president and CEO William Shopoff. "Sports Facilities Management's decades of experience will be invaluable as our public sporting venues and fields open on the property in the coming years."

Sports Facilities Management will provide full-time management for the sports complex including the day-to-day oversight of all aspects of the venue including, sponsorship sales, staffing, program development/management, events booking/management, event economic impact and financial tracking/reporting, human resources oversight and more.

Brian Rupp, Shopoff's executive vice president of development added, "With current and past clients such as Cedar Fair Entertainment, the National Park Service, Rocky Top Sports World and Panama City Beach; Sports Facilities Management is more than qualified to take on the management duties at The Creek at Dominguez Hills, and we know their expertise will be integral in the success of this important portion of the project."

SFM founding partner and CEO Jason Clement added, "The Plenitude team is creating an epicenter for fun, activity and entertainment in Los Angeles County. We are thrilled to be a part of it as we are already working with organizations, programs and user groups looking to be involved. The collection of amenities unique to one location will create an extraordinary guest experience."

Plenitude Holdings is currently finalizing development plans for The Creek at Dominguez Hills and expects to break ground in mid-2021. In addition to signing Sports Facilities Management, Plenitude also signed active entertainment, golf and dining company FlyingTee, marking their first location in California. FlyingTee will offer private and semi-private event rooms and golf hitting bay spaces for groups of ten to two hundred. The facility will also feature live music entertainment, a full-service restaurant and bar, and ultimate sports viewing spaces.

About The Creek at Dominguez Hills

The Creek at Dominguez Hills is an 87-acre development located just off the 405 Freeway and north of East Del Amo Blvd in the City of Carson. Visitors will exit the 405 at South Avalon Boulevard, a major thoroughfare through the City of Carson. Currently operated as a golf course, the new development will be sports, recreation, and entertainment focused, with over 500,000 square feet of retail, recreation and sports wellness space. Plenitude Holdings LLC is currently seeking additional tenants, including restaurants, health and wellness uses, and family entertainment opportunities.

In addition to retail, the project will feature a 199,000-square-foot multi-use indoor sports complex designed to accommodate basketball and volleyball practice and team competitions, along with indoor turf training areas and a mezzanine level for viewing the courts below. The facility will be accessible to local sports groups and open for daily community use and fitness programming. Also included in The Creek at Dominguez Hill's design is more than 8 acres of open space, including a 3-kilometer jogging path, a 6.6-acre community park, a zipline and ropes course, and a clubhouse suitable for community and special events, which will feature a rooftop deck. The first components of the overall project are anticipated to open in late 2020.

About Plenitude Holdings LLC

Formed in 2014, Plenitude Holdings LLC is a real estate investment partnership between Blanchard Entities and entities affiliated with Shopoff Realty Investments. The LLC focuses on value add real estate investment and development in California and Nevada. For more information please visit us at www.thecreekatdominguezhills.com. Find us on Facebook @TheCreekatDominguezHills.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 28-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial

income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 28-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

