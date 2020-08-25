China's Red Star Macalline to add 120 new RealD Auditoriums

LOS ANGELES and BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today global visual technology company RealD and Red Star Macalline Pictures Development of China announced an agreement to install 120 screens with RealD technology over the next 3 years.

The agreement includes 15 premium format LUXE and 45 RealD Cinema screens in addition to 60 auditoria utilizing RealD's patented and industry leading 3D systems.

This deal continues the close collaboration between RealD and Red Star Macalline, who together have already successfully launched 17 LUXE and 5 RealD Cinemas across 11 cities in China.

"In the past four years, we have worked in collaboration with RealD to establish 22 premium screens and are delighted with the attendance and incremental box office returns at these LUXE and RealD Cinema venues. The auditoria deliver on the promise of quality represented by the branding, far surpassing moviegoer's expectations," said Simon Xu, president of Red Star Macalline. "Audiences are choosing premium movie going experiences, and RealD's solution has worked perfectly for the development of our cinema business."

"RealD has been perfecting the 3D for over 20 years and have expanded that mission to every element of cinema. We are honored to extend our partnership with Red Star to offer Chinese moviegoers the best possible theatrical experience," said Edman Chan, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific for RealD.

RealD offers two premium options; LUXE: A RealD Experience is a premium large format for screens larger than 16 meters wide and RealD Cinema is a superior solution for screen sizes between 12 and 15 meters. Both options include the patented, state-of-the-art RealD Ultimate Screen™, and 3D projector technology.

About RealD

Named three times as "Most Innovative Company" by Fast Company, RealD's mission is to perfect the visual experience on every screen and on every device. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D.

About Red Star Macalline Pictures

Red Star Macalline Pictures, a subsidiary company of the Red Star Macalline Group and funded by the Red Star Macalline Investment Co. Ltd, is an integrated movie business development platform with an aim to grow into the most influential cinema, film distribution and cinema investment group in China.

