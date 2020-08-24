ID Technologies Awarded Small Business on NIH CIO-CS Contract

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Technologies, LLC, a premier global IT systems integrator, today announced that it is been recertified as a small business awardee on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Chief Information Officer - Commodities and Solutions (CIO-CS) contract. Through this contract, ID Technologies will continue to provide IT Enterprise and Commodities solutions supporting the general fields of IT operations (security, infrastructure, telecommunications and desktop applications) and health and life sciences, within the federal government.

CIO-CS, a multiple-award Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), is a 10-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum value of $20 billion with one 60-month base period from May 1, 2015 to April 30, 2020 and one 60-month option period from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2025. As a CIO-CS Prime Contract Holder, ID Technologies is among a select group of small business companies able to fulfill delivery orders from federal, civilian or DoD agencies seeking to acquire IT commodities and solutions.

"ID Technologies is thrilled to be categorized as a small business on CIO-CS. We have supported this program since 1998 and are extremely proud of our relationship with the National Institutes of Health," states Chris Oliver, President of ID Technologies. "Our status as a small business will allow us to be flexible and agile in delivering cost-effective, market leading IT solutions, products and services to one of the nation's largest Federal agencies."

For more information, please visit https://www.idtec.com/nitaac-cio-cs/.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts and partnering with industry leaders and innovators, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. Their primary goal is to ease the customers' experience and minimize time-to-value, recognizing that the customer's job is already tough enough. ID Technologies calls this approach "Accelerating Simplicity" – making it easier for their customers to buy and use IT that is fit-for-purpose, at mission speed. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.

