Golden Arrow Engages Financial Marketing Services Firm

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV:GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTC:GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Michael Baybak and Company, Inc. ("Baybak") to provide financial relations, media relations and market development consulting services to the Company. Baybak has been engaged for a term of three months at a monthly fee of US$4,000. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Baybak is at arm's length to the Company. Principals of Baybak currently own 830,333 shares of the Company as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well-leveraged to the price of gold, having recently monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes advanced projects in Chile, a district-scale frontier opportunity in Paraguay, and more than 185,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

______________________________

Mr. Joseph Grosso,

Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-arrow-engages-financial-marketing-services-firm-301116473.html

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corporation