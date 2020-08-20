Hengyi Industries SDN BHD Contracts DuPont Clean Technologies for STRATCO® Alkylation Technology

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) has been awarded the contract to supply Hengyi Industries SDN BHD (Hengyi) with licensing and engineering for a STRATCO® alkylation unit at the Brunei refinery in Pulau Murara Besar, Brunei. The new refinery will not only supply the domestic market but also plans to produce refined fuel for export. In order to comply with the China VI standard of 10 ppm sulfur content for fuel, Hengyi commissioned DuPont for a STRATCO® alkylation unit with 800 kmta (20,750 bpsd) alkylate capacity. The Pulau Muara Besar refinery and petrochemical plant has the capacity to refine 8 million tons of crude oil per year.

The STRATCO® alkylation unit will enable Hengyi to generate low-sulfur, high-octane, low-Rvp alkylate with zero olefins that meets the criteria of the China VI standard. Startup is targeted for 2023.

"It is a privilege to be selected by Hengyi for this project award and DuPont is thrilled to be working with them on this grassroots unit to meet specifications for the China VI standard. "We anticipate a strong relationship between our two companies and are excited to cooperate with Hengyi on seeing this project through to completion. We are committed to supporting them for many years to come in helping them to achieve their objectives," said Kevin Bockwinkel, global business manager, STRATCO® alkylation technology.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with DuPont on this endeavor. We look forward to having DuPont design an alkylation unit meeting all of our gasoline pool specifications. DuPont comes with years of valuable experience and proven quality in alkylate production," said the Hengyi No. 5 Refinery Technical Lead.

The STRATCO® alkylation Technology is a sulfuric acid, catalyzed process that converts low-value, straight-chain olefins (propylene, butylene and amylene) into high-value, branched components called alkylate. Alkylate, with its superior blending properties, is a key component for clean gasoline and the STRATCO® alkylation technology helps refiners safely produce cleaner-burning gasoline with high octane, low-Reid vapor pressure, low sulfur, zero aromatics and zero olefins. The STRATCO® alkylation technology is licensed and marketed by DuPont as part of its Clean Technologies portfolio in Overland Park, Kansas. DuPont is the world leader in alkylation technology with more than 100 licensed units worldwide and more than 915,000 bpsd (35,800 kmta) of installed capacity. DuPont is committed to alkylation research and has extensive experience in assisting refiners with alkylation research, design, start-ups, test runs, troubleshooting, optimization, revamps, expansions, analytical testing, operator training, turnarounds and HAZOP studies.

About DuPont Clean Technologies

The Clean Technologies division of DuPont is a global leader in process technology licensing & engineering, offering critical process equipment, products and services that enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact. We provide extensive global expertise across our portfolio of offerings in key applications – MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing, and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. We are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes. We make everyday life better, safer, cleaner. http://www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE:DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com.

08/20/2020

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

For further information contact:

DuPont Clean Technologies

Jeannie Branzaru

Tel: +1-913-327-3552

jeannie.e.branzaru@dupont.com

STRATCO® Alkylation Technology

Kevin Bockwinkel

Tel: +1-913-327-3536

kevin.b.bockwinkel@dupont.com

SOURCE DuPont