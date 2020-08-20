Medicure Announces Termination of ReDSTM Pro Marketing and Distribution Agreement

STRENGTHENS FOCUS ON MARKETING OF AGGRASTAT® AND ZYPITAMAGTM

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV:MPH) (OTC:MCUJF), a pharmaceutical company, today announced the termination of the marketing and distribution agreement with Sensible Medical Innovations Inc. ("Sensible") for the marketing of the ReDSTM Pro ("ReDS Pro") device in the United States. In connection with the termination, Sensible and the Company have entered into a transition agreement which provides additional compensation to Medicure for sales to customer leads provided by Medicure.

Medicure continues to hold a 7.71% equity stake, on a fully diluted basis, in Sensible Medical Innovations Ltd. ("Sensible Medical"), the parent company of Sensible. Medicure will continue to support Sensible in its transition to a new marketing and distribution arrangement in order to secure its investment in Sensible Medical.

The termination of the marketing and distribution agreement with Sensible followed an in-depth strategic review of its alignment with Medicure's other lines of business. "The discontinuation of marketing and distribution activities related to the ReDS Pro device in the United States market will result in Medicure strengthening its focus on its own products, AGGRASTAT® and ZYPITAMAGTM, which provide a higher profit margin to Medicure" commented Dr. Albert D. Friesen, Medicure's Chief Executive Officer.

About Medicure Inc.

Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAGTM (pitavastatin) tablets in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma Inc. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com.

About Sensible

Sensible is a market leader in medical radar monitoring and imaging technology. ReDS™ was adapted for medical use from military 'see-through-wall' technology. The technology is well-positioned to be a difference maker in a wide range of applications and to become the next-generation lung fluid monitoring modality.www.sensible-medical.com

About ReDS™ PRO System

The ReDS™ PRO is an accurate measurement tool to evaluate pulmonary congestion providing additional information to assist a physician in their assessment of a patient's condition. Assessment with the aid of ReDS™ technology has helped physicians at facilities across the country to better manage their patients' heart failure, with the goal of avoiding readmissions. For more information please visit www.medicure.com/reds.

