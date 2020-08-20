Labatt Recruits Josh Allen and Tre'Davious White To Gear Up for 2020 Season Partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt Blue Light just added two new players to their roster. The Buffalo-based beer brand is gearing up for football season by announcing an official partnership with Buffalo Bills players Josh Allen and Tre'Davious White. Despite the socially distant season, Bills fans will get closer than ever to their team with Labatt's new #GearUp program, which offers a behind-the-scenes look into Josh and Tre's game day rituals, prep and routines. Fans who follow along will have opportunities to win Labatt Blue Light and Buffalo Bills co-branded merchandise and signed memorabilia while they unlock exclusive content throughout the football season.

"If there's one thing we love in Buffalo it's football season," said Jaime Polisoto, Labatt Blue brand manager. "The partnership with Josh and Tre will create new ways for Labatt and Bills fans to get to know the players in a more intimate environment. Much of the inside information will come directly from Josh and Tre sharing how they gear up for the season, including training and prepping for game day. We want fans to feel connected to the players and the game-day action they create on the field!"

"Labatt is such a big part of the Buffalo football tradition. I'm excited to team up with them," said Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback. "We have a lot of fun in store for our fans this season!"

"I can't wait to kick off this season and I am pumped to have Labatt along for the ride with me," added Tre White, Buffalo Bills cornerback. "We're teaming up to give fans an inside look at game prep and to celebrate together all season long."

To kick off #GearUp, fans will have the opportunity to show their team pride through an exclusive "homegating" sweepstakes. Beginning in August and running through September 11, fans can share how they're planning to #GearUp for the season for a chance to win the ultimate kit to tailgate at home, including a 55-inch TV, Labatt LED sign, signed jerseys, apparel and more.

"Labatt has become the unofficial beer of tailgating, and even though we might not be able to enjoy a Labatt Blue Light in the parking lot this season, we want to bring the players and the tailgate experience to our fans at home," added Polisoto.

To follow the #GearUp program throughout the season, follow Labatt on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about the sweepstakes, visit: www.labattusa.com/homegatingsweeps.

About Labatt USA

Proudly headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA has imported Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue is America's top-selling Canadian beer. With a clean, refreshing taste, light color, slight hop aroma, good balance, fruity character and a slightly sweet taste, Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsner in the Great Lakes region and expansion markets across the United States.

First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt continues to carry on the tradition and heritage of the great outdoors.

Always enjoy responsibly.

