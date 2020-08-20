H-E-B and STRATACACHE Announce Expansion of Innovation Partnership

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- H-E-B, consistently rated one of the top grocery retailers in the US, and STRATACACHE, leaders in marketing technology and in-store customer experiences, today announced an expansion of a successful multi-year innovation partnership, focusing on delivering new actionable data and insights to create an even greater customer shopping experience.

H-E-B continuously seeks improvement to the customer shopping experience. Using sensor-based insights gathered from STRATACACHE's Walkbase solution, H-E-B gains a richer understanding of the service level in their stores, and will use the actionable data to advance many aspects of the in-store shopping experience. With the expansion of the existing Walkbase advanced solution, H-E-B will gain an even richer understanding of how to better serve their customers.

"STRATACACHE has proved to be a valued innovation partner with a clear history of delivering customer-focused solutions," said Paul Tepfenhart, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Commerce & Emerging Technology at H-E-B. "At H-E-B, we never stop looking for ways to improve our experience by providing the best customer and partner solutions. Our relationship with STRATACACHE moves us forward on this mission."

"H-E-B is a great retail partner to bring STRATACACHE's customer insights solutions to stores. Well known for a laser focus on delivering the best customer experiences, H-E-B has made continuous investments in technology that directly optimize their customers' journey, making it more relevant and more efficient," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "We have built a strong partnership over several years, and now H-E-B has new customer insights to better serve their customers."

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $28 billion, operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 115th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 120,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.

