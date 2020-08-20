Rose City Labs Adopts Medicinal Genomics' qPCR Technology for Cannabis Testing

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing cannabis genomics to improve the agricultural productivity, safety and transparency of cannabis, today announced that Rose City Labs, a multistate state operating organization, has selected Medicinal Genomics' PathoSEEK® qPCR platform for microbial testing in its Portland, OR, facility, the first in that state. Rose City is capitalizing on its position as a industry leader by also educating cultivators on field sampling and breeding, and providing cannabis genetics services to maximize yield and consistency. Beyond cannabis, Rose City also offers testing for asbestos, radon, and once their applied-for medical license is approved, complex blood and urinalysis and of course, COVID-19.

"It's important that the lab is versatile," Dan said. "Yes, we have the cannabis businesses. But we also test for asbestos and eventually we'll do medical testing as well. But as we see it, all our clients are after the same thing; Results they can rely on to help grow their businesses. That's why we chose MGC. They're the best there is."

Full legalization passed in Oregon in 2016, right behind Colorado, but cannabis testing technology that is deployed there is primarily limited to plating, a 100-year old standard passed down from the food industry, and which lags behind advances the rest of the industry is making. This is particuilarly problematic for cannabis labs because plating only identifies pathogens that live on the plant and do not do a good job of identifying pathogens that are endophytic, or living in the plant. Some of cannabis' most dangerous pathogens, like four lethal species of Aspergillis, are endophytes.

"We're thrilled Dan and his team selected us to help them drive change in Oregon," said Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO. "Like them, we believe in the power of cannabis to support health and wellness and we look forward to many years of collaboration on that front. Taking the lead is a position we're also familiar with. We're honored to be a part of their efforts to set new standards for their state and the rest of the industry."

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry, and Kannapedia, the world's most complete public cannabis cultivar database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.

