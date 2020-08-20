New York Post Announces Multi-Platform Partnership With Jalen Rose

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Post announced today a new multi-platform partnership with Jalen Rose, media personality, New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, NBA icon, and founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. The multi-platform content program, The Renaissance Man, will launch this fall and feature a weekly column, as well as a weekly video and podcast series hosted by Rose.

The Renaissance Man will showcase Rose's many talents, unique perspective and interests including sports, entertainment, fashion, education, entrepreneurship, technology, food, healthy living, travel, and more. Rose will share anecdotes and lessons learned throughout his NBA career and beyond, and will relate them to current events and themes. Bringing his varied interests to life, he will speak with celebrities, athletes, designers, business leaders, and more for the weekly series.

"Jalen is an extraordinary talent and we're very excited to have him join our New York Post family," said Sean Giancola, CEO and Publisher of The New York Post. "As an industry veteran and highly regarded influencer, Jalen will bring his experience and perspective on a wide variety of topics to our audience of over 100 million engaged sports, entertainment and style enthusiasts. We are looking forward to delivering entertaining and thoughtful content with his credible and unique voice, and creating engaging integrated opportunities for our advertising partners."

"The New York Post is an institution," said Jalen Rose. "The Renaissance Man is about celebrating culture, those who create it and advance it, and I am honored to be given this platform to share my insights and speak with people I admire about topics that matter in today's world. I appreciate the team at the Post for showing me love, believing in this concept and helping bring it to life."

The Renaissance Man multi-platform content program will launch weekly this fall. The column will be available in print and digitally. The video content will live digitally, embedded into Renaissance Man articles and featured on individual landing pages. Find New York Post Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any listening platform; and visit NYPost.com/Podcasts.

About The New York Post

Founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801, the New York Post is the oldest continuously-published daily newspaper in the United States and one of the nation's premier digital destinations for news, sports and entertainment. The New York Post's fabled Page Six gossip column is a world leader in breaking celebrity news and has evolved into its own iconic and powerful brand. The Post Digital Network is comprised of the flagship NYPost.com, PageSix.com, including Page Six Style, and Decider.com, covering streaming television and movies. The New York Post and the New York Post Digital Network are owned by News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS, NWSA, ASX: NWS, NWSLV)).

About Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose is a media personality, author, philanthropist, and NBA icon. In college, he was part of the legendary "Fab Five" of the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team. Rose played in the NBA for thirteen seasons, most notably on the Indiana Pacers team that made three consecutive Eastern Conference finals, including the 2000 NBA Finals. Rose has worked as an analyst for ESPN since 2007. Currently, he co-hosts "Jalen and Jacoby" each weekday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, and helped launch and contributes to "Get Up," ESPN's flagship morning show, and is the lead studio analyst for "NBA Countdown," the NBA's marquee platform. In 2011, he founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in his hometown of Detroit, an open-enrollment, tuition-free, public charter high school serving over 400 students. Rose is a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his first book, "Got to Give the People What They Want," in 2015. He was inducted into Michigan Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

