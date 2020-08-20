Loop Insights Signs Pilot Agreement For 20 Locations Of Largest American CBD Retailer, With Over 550 Stores Across 41 States.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, automated marketing, and contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announced the signing of a Pilot Agreement with Sunflora Inc., to implement Loop's analytics platform into 20 of its Your CBD Store retail locations.

OPPORTUNITY FOR FULL IMPLEMENTATION ACROSS 550+ LOCATIONS

Your CBD Store is the largest CBD brick and mortar retailer in the United States, selling award-winning SunMed products. Upon successful completion of the Pilot, it is the intention of both parties to implement Loop's artificial intelligence driven analytics platform across all 550+ Your CBD Store locations in 41 States across America.

Sunflora President of Franchise Systems, Jay Benge stated "There's no greater time to utilize top-tier artificial intelligence technology to gain an edge in this industry. Our customer base is huge, and it's important to understand their needs and preferences to maximize basket size, loyalty and wallet share. We look forward to working with Loop and building unparalleled experiences for our customers."

PILOT AGREEMENT STEMS FROM VEND RESELLER PARTNERSHIP

On August 10th, Loop announced a "Reseller Partnership And First Sale With Vend, A Global POS Company Used In 25,000 Stores Across 140 Countries". In that announcement Loop and Vend announced the first sale to a Vend client with 30 stores across North America.

Today's announcement represents the second deal through Vend in just 10 days, which bodes well for the future of the partnership and further demonstrates the efficacy of the Company's artificial intelligence driven marketing solution to the brick and mortar space.

Loop Insights CEO, Rob Anson stated "Our Vend partnership has already demonstrated great value for Loop by rapidly accelerating our entry into large verticals such as CBD retail. CBD sales are seeing massive growth rates since the start of the pandemic, so this Pilot with Sunflora Inc. puts Loop in a very strong position to become a partner to the massive CBD retail market."

US CBD SALES PROJECTED TO REACH $24 BILLION BY 2023, WITH ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 107%.

CBD product sales growth in the US is growing at a remarkable pace, growing 706% percent from 2018 to 2019 ($620M to $5B) and a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 and 2023 of 107%. In comparison, cannabis sales are expected to see a CAGR of around 25%. Experts believe CBD's growth is due to its entrance into major pharmacy and retail chains. Loop's ability to provide real-time insights to Sunflora Inc., across its storefronts will help manage their inventory and supply chain, while building robust customer data and engagement.

About Your CBD Store: Your CBD Store is the largest CBD retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived SunMed products. With more than 550+ stores in 41 states, we are bringing the highest quality CBD experience to customers nationwide. Its parent company, Sunflora Inc., produces quality products for health and wellness, skincare, and pet products.

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

