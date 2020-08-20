Elbit Systems of America subsidiary selected for evaluation of U.S. Navy ventilator to help combat COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KMC Systems, Inc. (KMC), a New Hampshire-based subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America (NASDAQ:ESLT) (TASE: ESLT),, has been selected by members of the Department of Defense – Defense Health Agency, United States Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, and the Wright Brothers Institute to support the development and industrialization of ventilator designs to help combat COVID-19. Five matured ventilator designs were selected under the Vulcan-5 Ventilator Project, and KMC is currently assessing those designs for manufacturability, while confirming the availability of components. KMC was selected for this role due to its experience designing and manufacturing in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-regulated environment. KMC has recently finished the assessment of an emergency ventilator prototype developed by a team from the U.S. Navy at Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division.

Under the Vulcan-5 Ventilator Project, affordable designs for ventilators were sought that could resuscitate the damaged lung of a patient battling COVID-19. The Project's goal is to ensure ventilators are available during spikes of COVID-19 cases, where patients' lungs need assistance breathing and ventilators may be in short supply.

The Vulcan-5 Ventilator Project is sponsored by the U.S. Special Operations Command through the use of the Vulcan Innovation platform to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions in the national security enterprise.

The Wright Brothers Institute is managing the funding provided by the U.S. government and coordinating with those participants that submitted the five selected ventilator designs.

"Our experience and expertise will help shape which designs are feasible for rapid delivery and, ultimately, help the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Derek Kane, Vice President & General Manager of KMC. "We're eager to support this effort to bring needed technology to medical facilities and patients at an unprecedented speed."

"KMC has specialized in design and manufacturing for some of the leading medical devices and life sciences companies for the last four decades. It's an honor that this Elbit Systems of America subsidiary can now apply its expertise to assist our country's need for ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "Our company mission is to provide innovative solutions that protect and save lives, and the Vulcan-5 Ventilator Project demonstrates our workforce's commitment to fulfil our mission using unique methods and non-traditional partnerships."

Learn more about Elbit Systems of America's medical device and life sciences diagnostics subsidiary, KMC Systems, Inc. at http://www.kmcsystems.com/.

More on the Vulcan-5 Ventilator Project at https://www.vulcan-v.com.

About KMC Systems

KMC Systems, Inc. is a medical device and life sciences diagnostic company that specializes in contract design and manufacturing services for some of the leading medical devices and life sciences companies around the world. KMC was founded in 1980 and has served the medical device and life sciences industry for 40 years. The company is based out of Merrimack, New Hampshire and is the medical subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America. For additional information, visit http://www.kmcsystems.com/ or follow them on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the U.S., Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems-us.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn Channels.

