Missouri Lottery Awards Three-Year Contract Extension to Diamond Game - A Pollard Banknote Company

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX:PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Diamond Game, has received a three-year contract extension from the Missouri Lottery (the "Lottery") for its Pull-Tabs, dispensers, and related services. As a result, the Diamond Game contract will be extended through September 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to be extending our contract with Diamond Game and further growing our contribution to public education," said Bernard Collier, Chief Operating Officer, Missouri Lottery. "Missouri's fraternal organizations have also benefited tremendously since the Pull-Tabs program launched, and we're delighted to continue supporting their efforts."

The Pull-Tabs program launched in 2013 as part of a pilot program to return Lottery Pull-Tabs to the market. At the conclusion of the pilot program, the Lottery issued a Request for Proposal resulting in a contract award to Diamond Game as the sole supplier to the Pull-Tabs program effective October 1, 2017. The Lottery has exercised its extension options under this contract. The program not only contributes to public education through the Lottery, but also supports non-profit veteran and fraternal organizations in Missouri.

"We are extremely pleased to be extending our agreement with the Missouri Lottery and look forward to working with its team to further its goals. It is also a privilege that our product helps support the positive contributions that the veteran and fraternal non-profit retailers make in their communities," stated Bill Breslo, President, Diamond Game.

Since 1986, the Missouri Lottery has contributed more than $6.5 billion to the state of Missouri and public education. Lottery funds help support a variety of programs including the A+ Scholarship Program, Virtual Schools, Special Education Excess Costs, construction of college and university buildings, library acquisitions, and educational scholarships.

About Diamond Game

Diamond Game designs, produces, and services games, gaming systems, and tickets for various public gaming and charity gaming markets. With over 25 years of experience, Diamond Game has built a reputation for innovative products and services, offering a suite of products that deliver on the promise of generating new retail channels and more money for good causes. Diamond Game maintains its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California and service facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, Jefferson City, Missouri and Boise, Idaho. For more information on Diamond Game, visit www.diamondgame.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.



