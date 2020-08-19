Rutgers Offers New Campus Transportation Option With Veo e-Scooters

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers University began a partnership with Veo, a Chicago-based micro mobility company known for providing an innovative and safe fleet of shared e-Scooters. The company, also known as Veoride, will be bringing 300 of its Astro e-scooters to the school's New Brunswick campus beginning in fall 2020 to offer safe, flexible and sanitary shared micro mobility options for students, faculty, administrators, and visitors.

"We are expanding our transportation options by adding Veo e-scooters to the mix on the New Brunswick campus this fall," said Jack Molenaar, Senior Director of Transportation Services from Rutgers University. "While most students will take their courses remotely this fall, COVID-19 has demanded a comprehensive and responsive plan to bring some of our students, faculty and staff back to campus safely. Our team identified scooters as an additional transportation method to allow members of our community to navigate campus as we manage bus system capacity during this time of social distancing."

"The pandemic has created immense challenges for all public transit operators, and we are particularly excited to partner with Rutgers to demonstrate how e-scooters can complement public transit by offering sustainable, personal mobility options that will help reduce crowding on buses and make getting around the campus safer and more convenient for everyone," said Veo's CEO, Candice Xie.

"We chose Veo as our partner to advance our campus transportation system because their e-scooters do not require users to recharge them and because they are running similar programs for other Big Ten schools in similar settings," Jack Molenaar said. "We expect this new transportation alternative to be implemented by September 1st."

