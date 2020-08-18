CIVC Partners Announces Investment in iVision

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVC Partners, L.P. ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm focused on investments in business services industries, is pleased to announce the firm's investment in iVision (the "Company"), in partnership with Gabe Damiani, David Degitz and the rest of the existing management team.

iVision, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading managed services and technology consulting provider for mid-market and enterprise clients. iVision was founded in 2004 by Gabe Damiani, and over the last 16 years has established itself as a premier managed services provider, serving the complex cloud, data center, networking, security and application needs of its clients.

iVision's entire management team will remain in place following the investment and will maintain a meaningful ownership position in the Company. The partnership will support iVision's continued growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

The Company's President, David Degitz, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with a CIVC team who has the resources and capabilities to help us accelerate our growth trajectory." iVision founder and CEO, Gabe Damiani added, "CIVC has been an active investor for over 30 years and has extensive experience building businesses and partnering with management teams. We expect CIVC to be a value-added partner going forward as we execute on our growth strategy."

John Compall, a Partner at CIVC, added that, "iVision is a differentiated and market-leading managed services provider with an exceptional track record of client satisfaction and deep technical expertise. We are looking forward to our partnership with Gabe, David, and the rest of the iVision management team to support the Company in accelerating organic growth and pursuing strategic acquisitions." Andrew Roche, a Vice President at CIVC, added, "iVision is an exciting investment opportunity for CIVC and a great fit with our experience investing in rapidly growing service-oriented businesses."

The partnership with iVision builds on CIVC's investment experience in outsourced professional services companies. Prior representative investments within outsourced professional services include CATI (3D design and engineering services and solutions), EN Engineering (utility engineering and consulting services), Magna Legal Services (litigation support services), and KPA (compliance services and software).

Raymond James & Associates served as financial advisor to CIVC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to CIVC. Mazzone & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor to iVision. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as legal advisor to iVision.

About CIVC Partners, L.P.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in business services sectors. Since 1989, the team has invested approximately $1.8 billion in 67 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund V. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com. If you have an opportunity that may be an acquisition candidate for iVision, please contact John Compall (jcompall@civc.com) or Andrew Roche (aroche@civc.com).

