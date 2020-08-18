Miramonte Homes to Build Luxury Residences at Saguaro Ranch

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saguaro Property Development, LLC development partners Scott Lundberg and Brian Peschel recently reached an agreement with Tucson-based homebuilder Miramonte Homes to offer luxury residences at Moonlight Canyon, which is coming soon. The exclusive 1,100-acre gated community 35 minutes north of downtown Tucson is distinguished by an unexpected arrival experience — a private tunnel entrance. Everyone passing through this unique portal is wowed by a National Park like setting, discovering a secluded sanctuary that combines welcomed privacy with an active, outdoor lifestyle and diversity of amenities.

Moonlight Canyon features 43 one- to two-acre homesites located in the canyons or ascending on various levels up slopes. Buyers considering a Moonlight Canyon at Saguaro Ranch residence will be able to select from thoughtfully designed floor plans ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,800 square feet.

Designed by Robinette Architects, Inc., who has been instrumental in the design of the newly renovated Saguaro Ranch Owners Club, each residence offers single level convenience, features an open, flowing floor plan and blends seamlessly with the Sonoran Desert landscape.

"We believed that having all of the living spaces on one level made sense for today's buyer, and that the low-profile design fits appropriately with the desert surroundings," said Ron Robinette, the architectural firm's founder. "We've incorporated large windows for indoor and outdoor living and to introduce natural light into the main living space of the home."

Distinguished by ten-foot flat and raised ceilings, a Great Room with a fireplace, and a chef-inspired contemporary kitchen with a pantry and top-of-the-line appliances, each residence makes quite a statement. A swimming pool and jacuzzi, fire pit and shaded outdoor spaces invite year-round living.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Scott and Brian to build at Saguaro Ranch," added Chris Kemmerly, Principal and CEO of Miramonte Homes. "This is a one-of-a-kind community unlike anything in the western United States in that only 20 percent of the land is designated for development and 80 percent preserved as undisturbed desert. We're excited to be bringing these quality crafted homes to Moonlight Canyon."

Kemmerly, a 1982 graduate of the University of Arizona, brings over thirty-five years of local experience and proficiency to the Moonlight Canyon enclave. One of the largest independent builders in Arizona, Miramonte Homes is known for real estate development expertise, durability in the marketplace and unwavering dedication to quality, craftsmanship, homebuyers and the community.

About Saguaro Ranch

Saguaro Ranch is a prestigious real estate community whose location in the Tortolita Mountains just north of Tucson is as majestic as it is serene. Distinguished by a one-of-a-kind tunnel entrance and National Park like setting, it combines welcomed privacy with an active, outdoor lifestyle and diversity of amenities, including the Saguaro Ranch Owners Club, which will feature a 25-yard lap pool, bocce ball court, two pickleball courts and a state-of the-art rooftop fitness area. For information visit Saguaro Ranch online, on Instagram or on YouTube .

About Miramonte Homes

Miramonte Homes has been crafting high-quality and stylish luxury homes in Northern and Southern Arizona for over 35 years. The company, one of the largest privately-owned home builders operating in Arizona, has earned the SAHBA "Builder of the Year" award multiple times. Each community is defined by an array of options and floor plans that give customers the flexibility they need in a custom-built Arizona home. For information visit Miramonte Homes .

About Robinette Architects, Inc .

A Tucson native, Ron Robinette founded Robinette Architects, Inc. in 1984. The boutique firm focuses on unique and creative designs that are responsive to their owner's lifestyle and respectful of the Sonoran Desert. With more than 300 constructed projects in Southern Arizona, he truly understands the region. A recognized leader in residential design, his firm has been involved with the Saguaro Ranch since its inception and counts six custom homes in the community in his portfolio. For information visit Robinette Architect .

