HMS Awarded Contract from Alaska Department of Health & Social Services to Conduct Vital Healthcare Inspections

FAIRMONT, W.V., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alaska Department of Health & Social Services (DHSS) has contracted with Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) to help conduct on-site healthcare facility inspections to ensure the safety of vulnerable populations across the state.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to support the Alaska Department of Health & Social Services in its crucial mission of ensuring that Alaskans receive quality care and are treated with respect," says Leah Heimbach, president & owner of HMS. "It's very rewarding for us to be able to partner with the agency in protecting their most vulnerable, while helping to preserve the unique and proud culture of all Alaskans."

HMS will support the state of Alaska by making sure every facility we survey in the state receives expert inspections no matter how remote the location or how challenging the journey. Our experienced team of highly specialized, culturally sensitive surveyors will assist DHSS in conducting complaint and certification survey requests in healthcare facilities across the state, including:



Nursing homes

Critical access hospitals

Hospitals

Home health agencies

Hospice agencies

End stage renal disease (ESRD) facilities

Ambulatory surgical center surveys

Alaska is also home to people from a diverse array of cultural, racial, and ethnic backgrounds. HMS is skilled and experienced in conducting healthcare facility inspections tailored to the particular preferences and sensitivities of all Alaskans.

"Alaska's elders, especially those of indigenous heritage, embody the living history of this proud land," says Heimbach. "They are national treasures. Our surveyors are trained to communicate with sensitivity and respect, understanding their different dietary restrictions, honoring their personal space and upholding their dignity."

HMS' experience traversing large areas via a variety of transportation modes also makes them a natural partner for DHHS. Bigger than Texas, California and Montana combined, Alaska is one-fifth the size of the U.S.' Lower 48 states. Only about 20% of the state's roads are paved, but HMS has a proven record of resourcefulness and adaptability.

About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC

HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.

