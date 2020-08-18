McChrystal Group and Samya.ai Announce Global Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samya.ai, an enterprise revenue growth AI SaaS company, today announced a global strategic partnership with the McChrystal Group, a global advisory services and leadership development firm. This partnership will enable the capabilities of both firms - McChrystal Group's global advisory and leadership development services and Samya's next-gen Revenue Growth AI technology for CPG - to benefit clients.

As CPG companies strive to anticipate demand in the face of increased complexity and volatility of their operations, they recognize the need to accelerate the development of AI-based solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The McChrystal Group-Samya partnership brings together deep skills in leadership development, crisis recovery, analytics and strategic planning with a next-gen AI-based revenue growth platform to support CPG clients to achieve their full potential.

McChrystal Group's "team of teams" approach is outlined in the New York Times bestselling book Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World (2015; Portfolio/Penguin Random House) which was co-authored by General McChrystal and Chris Fussell, the firm's President. The book has since been widely embraced in the business world as a roadmap for combining the agility, adaptability, and cohesion of a small team with the power and resources of a giant organisation.

"The McChrystal Group-Samya partnership will be powerful for clients. Samya's deep understanding of the complex CPG landscape and its ability to provide interconnected, aware revenue growth intelligence is uniquely complementary to how McChrystal Group works. We believe this partnership will enhance our clients' ability to compete in a complex and interconnected business environment," said General (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, Co-Founder and CEO of McChrystal Group.

Samya.ai recently introduced its Dynamic Demand.ai system, the first in a series of modules that leverage advanced artificial intelligence to vastly improve revenue growth potential for CPG companies. The company has consulted closely with more than 100 CPG demand planners to ensure that Dynamic Demand.ai would meet their needs and overcome the many challenges they face in accurately forecasting demand to gain the agility they need and drive revenue growth and profitability.

"We've embarked on a bold vision to unlock revenue growth of 8-10 percent for CPG companies. As we continue to leverage AI, machine learning and deep learning to recapture revenue growth, our partnership with the McChrystal Group furthers our ability to transform traditionally siloed organizations into cohesive, adaptable 'teams of teams.' This is essential in today's competitive and rapidly-changing business landscape," said Shailendra Singh, co-founder and CEO of Samya.

Samya is currently partnering with select Fortune 500 CPG customers to unlock revenue growth potential.

Samya.ai is the only Revenue Growth AI company in the CPG space operating at the intersection of demand and supply operations. Samya.ai brings the power of deep learning, probabilistic machine learning and reinforcement learning approaches together with deep domain expertise to help CPG companies recapture revenue growth potential. Samya.ai is headquartered in Chicago, USA with its offices in London, UK and main product and R&D centre in Bangalore, India.

McChrystal Group, founded by General (Ret.) Stanley McChrystal in 2011, is a global advisory services and leadership development firm composed of a diverse mix of professionals from the military, academic, business, and intelligence sectors who specialise in transforming stagnant and siloed organisations into cohesive, adaptable "teams of teams." The firm works with firms across the globe from its offices in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, and London, England. For information about working with McChrystal Group, or for media inquiries, please contact Will Smith at will.smith@mccchrystalgroup.com.

