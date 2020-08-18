CVB JV - Tideway East Improve Productivity On-Site With FlowForma Mobile Processes

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma®, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office® 365, announced that the joint venture of Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projects and Bachy Soletanche, building the east section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel, are digitizing their business processes using the award-winning FlowForma Process Automation tool for Microsoft Office 365®.

A large-scale infrastructure project tasked with constructing a new sewer to prevent pollution of the river Thames in London, meaning paperwork across departments was a significant challenge that needed to be streamlined. Having a process automation tool which could remove paper site-wide, that could also be adopted quickly by employees, was the preferred result for the partnership.

With an existing SharePoint environment already up and running, the team sought a solution which could seamlessly slot into their current software. CVB JV Tideway East BIM Manager Lampros Arvanitis and his team soon came across the ideal fit in the shape of the FlowForma Process Automation tool. Sitting on top of SharePoint, the tool uses the SharePoint platform as a secure area to store data, maximizing their initial investment.

Mobile access to projects and processes was of high priority for the joint venture, as connectivity below ground level had previously been a stumbling block. With the FlowForma Process Automation tool, the team can document processes offline and upload them at a later time when back online, thanks to FlowForma's clever mobile app. Processes such as 'Concrete Pour' and 'Daily Site Diaries' have improved visibility and governance site-wide, with 'Field Change Request' and 'Environmental Inspections' processes also in the pipeline for development.

Remote working for employees has also since improved, as staff were forced to work from disparate locations due to COVID-19. Previous paper-based processes would have broken during the lockdown period, as forms would have required physical signatures. These have instead been completed online quickly and easily by staff working remotely throughout the pandemic, putting the joint venture of Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projects and Bachy Soletanche, building the east section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel, on the path to process perfection.

"We've got visibility and functionality that we just didn't have before. Now all our processes can be captured quickly and efficiently by both site workers and engineers. With hundreds of people on-site, paper was inevitably lost or completed incorrectly. Thankfully, those holdups are now a thing of the past as we look to further digitize processes in the future," commented Lampros Arvanitis, BIM Manager, joint venture of Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projects and Bachy Soletanche, building the east section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel.

Paul Stone, Product Strategist, FlowForma added: "The construction sector is an area where FlowForma is helping several organizations right now to meet the challenges of digitization across the industry head on, producing massive results. In this instance, Lampros and his team will now have much better productivity and transparency as staff continue to work remotely and in offline environments. They will also benefit from better reporting on processes and agility as business requirements change due to COVID-19."



About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About CVB JV and The Thames Tideway Tunnel

Tideway is the company delivering the Thames Tideway Tunnel. More than 400 highly experienced professionals are employed by Tideway to deliver the project, working alongside the company's main delivery partners. Preparatory work on the project began in 2015 and construction is now underway at each of its 24 sites in London. The project is anticipated to be complete in 2024.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvb-jv---tideway-east-improve-productivity-on-site-with-flowforma-mobile-processes-301113110.html

SOURCE FlowForma