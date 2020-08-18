Immunovia to Host a Second Webinar in the Series on IMMray™ PanCan-d: Commercial Test Model Study & Update on Launch Activities

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), today announced that the company will be hosting the second webinar in the series on Immunovia's IMMray™ PanCan-d. This second webinar will cover the results of the Commercial Test Model Study (link to pr) and updates on the launch activities.

Event Details:

Immunovia's IMMray™ PanCan-d Webinar Series

Webinar No. 2: Commercial Test Model Study & Update on Launch Activities

Date and Time: September 2, 2020 at 16:00 CET



Presenters: Linda Mellby, PhD; Thomas King, MD, PhD, Immunovia, and Laura Chirica, PhD

Immediately after the webinar, the Immunovia team will host a live Q&A session.

Webinar login and access details will be released on August 27, 2020.

About the presenters:

Dr. Linda Mellby, VP Research & Development, Immunovia

Dr. Mellby received her PhD in Immunotechnology from the Department of Immunotechnology within CREATE Health Translational Cancer Center, Lund University, and a MSc in Chemistry Engineering. Mellby has 15+ years of experience in recombinant antibody microarray technology, Immunovia's IMMray™ platform. Additionally, she has deep knowledge on platform features, technology development, as well as, clinical applications within oncoproteomics and autoimmunity.

Dr. Thomas King, Medical Director, Immunovia

Dr. King is a board-certified MD Pathologist with a PhD in Molecular Biology also from Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. King also has extensive experience as a Laboratory Director in hospital, academic and corporate settings in New England. He has deep expertise in laboratory administration and automation, surgical pathology, and molecular pathology and is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Health Professions, Rutgers University.

Dr. Laura Chirica, Chief Commercial Officer, Immunovia

Dr. Chirica received her PhD in Biochemistry from Umeå University, Sweden, and a MSc in Biochemistry and a BSc in Biotechnology. With more than 15+ years of experiences in leading commercial positions within the life science and diagnostics industry, Dr. Chirica contributes with extensive experience in business, organization and strategic development, sales, strategic and tactical marketing, product management and product support. She has a track record of leading and restructuring international sales and marketing organizations, driving business development, champion integration of acquired companies as well as developing branding and market communication platforms.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber

Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-to-host-a-second-webinar-in-the-series-on-immray--pancan-d--commercial-test-model-study---,c3170424

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-to-host-a-second-webinar-in-the-series-on-immray-pancan-d-commercial-test-model-study--update-on-launch-activities-301113718.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB