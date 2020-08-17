Sectra signs enterprise imaging contract with academic health system in the US

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, CT, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging solution throughout Michigan Medicine. This unified imaging strategy will support work-sharing, subspecialty interpretation of studies acquired at any location within the system, and remote reading.

The contract, signed in July, comprises modules for radiology and orthopaedics as well as a VNA with the ability to store all departmental imaging. The solution, deeply integrated with Epic Radiant, will ensure high system availability and provide a full patient overview to the care team.

Michigan Medicine provides patient-centered, collaborative medical care at a variety of hospitals, health centers and outpatient clinics. It consists of U-M Health System, University of Michigan Medical School and one of the nation's largest biomedical research communities.

"I welcome Michigan Medicine as a Sectra customer. Our experience with academic medical centers and successful track record with large-scale deployments and deep EMR integration makes for a perfect fit between the two organizations. I look forward to a collaborative relationship between our respective teams," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a complete and robust system armed with efficient and accurate clinical tools, proven to boost productivity and improve collaboration without system barriers. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. The offering includes a module for full-scale digital pathology, which received FDA approval in the US in March 2020. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

Epic and Radiant are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

