Brussels Airport Company has selected Ecolog to perform COVID-19 Tests at the Brussels Airport

Ecolog performs COVID-19 tests at the Brussels Airport for travelers returning back to Belgium as well as for people departing from the airport

Contract foresees the set-up of a testing facility as well as a mobile laboratory, enabling test analyses on site with a rapid turnaround time

Ecolog Deutschland, part of the Ecolog International Group, a leading global provider of integrated services, rapid response and mobile infrastructure, technology, environmental solutions, screening and diagnostics and logistics, has been entrusted by the Brussels Airport Company to perform COVID-19 tests at the Brussels Airport.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase across European countries, Belgium's government has announced to double the COVID-19 capacities as part of a nationwide testing platform to perform large-scale tests throughout the fall season. In order to provide travelers with the opportunity to perform a COVID-19 test and to contribute to public safety and customer comfort, the Brussels Airport Company has selected Ecolog in collaboration with Van Poucke Eurofins to set-up a testing facility as well as a mobile laboratory, enabling test analyses on site with a rapid turnaround time.

Ecolog's COVID-19 large scale testing project in Luxembourg, and its rapid screening & diagnostic solution established at various airports in Europe are intended to contribute to the public safety and provide people with the 'peace of mind'. Commenting on the award, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International said "At Ecolog we believe ease of access and availability of testing is one of the most effective ways in combating the pandemic. We are delighted to support the Brussels Airport Company in enhancing the safety of travelers."

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company added "Public health has been a top priority for Brussels Airport since the start of the corona crisis. That's why we've decided to go a step further and enable COVID-19 testing at the airport itself in a new mobile lab. For example, anyone returning from a red zone can have themselves tested immediately upon arrival at Brussels Airport. Departing passengers can also have themselves tested there, with a rapid test the results are already available within 3 hours."

