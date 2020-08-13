Alion Awarded $896M Navy Integrated Training Environment Contract

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it has been awarded an $896M task order under the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) SeaPort-NxG multiple award contract for the development, integration, management, and support of the Navy Integrated Training Environment (NITE).

"For more than 20 years, Alion has been dedicated to the Navy's training missions supporting the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) and designing, developing and operating the Navy Enterprise Tactical Training Network (NETTN). We understand the critical role training has in continuing to ready the Navy for multi-domain and all domain warfare. Alion is committed to seamless integration, management and enhancement of the Navy's training environment to ensure battle readiness," said Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO of Alion. "This most recent contract award highlights the tremendous momentum the company has towards providing the best innovative technical solutions to support our customer's missions."

The primary purpose of this effort is to provide an integrated program that will enable a continuous, multi-domain, Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training platform across multiple physical locations throughout the Navy Training Enterprise. Alion will integrate the Navy Combined Tactical Training Range (CTTR) and the Southern California Offshore Range (SCORE) into the NCTE environment which includes more than 1,200 secure interconnected nodes throughout the United States and coalition nations. Additionally, Alion and its teammates will provide comprehensive Operations and Maintenance support to the Naval Training Enterprise throughout the duration of the contract activity.

"The Alion team's combined expertise in modeling and simulation, engineering, and systems integration, along with its long history of event and experimentation support to the Navy, ensures the latest, most advanced technology and innovations are applied to the Navy's LVC training environment," said Glenn Goodman, Operations Vice President of Alion. "It is imperative that training environments and solutions excel at providing real world training for our warfighters, and Alion is dedicated to that mission."

This contract has a 12-month base year, plus four one-year option periods.



