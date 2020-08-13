MemorialCare Expands Southern California Footprint with 17 More Facilities, Adding to 200+ Community Health Centers and Hospitals

ORANGE and LOS ANGELES Counties, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare, prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system with more than 200 health care locations and highly rated hospitals, expanded its role as a national leader and pioneer in value-based convenient and cost-effective community-based care. In light of the current pandemic as patients, businesses, health plans and communities are seeking more affordable, accessible, high quality care near their homes and businesses to supplement hospital care, MemorialCare is taking another step in addressing these critical needs.

With the largest regional network of outpatient surgery, medical imaging, urgent care, breast health, digestive health, kidney dialysis, comprehensive health centers and other programs and services as well as significant capabilities reaching patients digitally through telehealth and other services, MemorialCare is partnering to offer the region's largest network of comprehensive physical therapy centers with locations in Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

To continue expanding these important community services, MemorialCare and PRN (Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC), a privately held company with 128 clinics in 11 western states, entered into a joint venture partnership to operate 17 community-based, comprehensive, full-service physical therapy centers. The centers offer an array of physical, occupational, sports medicine and other services. Ten additional centers are planned over the next two years.

These freestanding centers—primarily under PRN's flagship California Rehabilitation & Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand—augment MemorialCare hospital programs and expand MemorialCare's capacity to annually support more than 300,000 medical rehabilitation patient visits and approximately 40,000 patients of all ages—from young children to older adults.

The joint venture represents the region's largest consolidation of comprehensive medical rehabilitation centers close to where people live and work. The centers provide a full range of easily accessible, proven programs and activities to address diverse needs. Services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, sports medicine rehabilitation, hand therapy, balance training, post-surgery rehabilitation, ergonomics injury prevention, occupational health, aquatic therapy, instrument-assisted soft tissue mobility and more.

Cal Rehab centers serve those experiencing pain and physical limitations affecting their ability to move and perform everyday activities resulting from an accident, injury, illness, chronic condition and/or surgery. The goals are to maximize each patient's movement potential and long-term wellness to speed recovery, decrease pain and help patients return to active, healthy lifestyles with high quality treatment, exercise, support, education and the motivation to succeed. Working closely with patients, their physicians and family members, each center's skilled, licensed and experienced physical and occupational therapists and other team members create individualized treatment plans for each patient's unique needs using the latest advances and techniques.

The partnership's network includes Los Angeles County centers in Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach proper. Torrance, Downey, Los Angeles/Beverly Hills and Baldwin Park/West Covina; Orange County centers in Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Juan Capistrano, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; and Riverside County center in Corona.

"MemorialCare has a long history of partnering with innovative organizations that share our vision of delivering best practice medicine, improving population health and creating the highest value in the changing health care environment," says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., President & CEO, MemorialCare. "This new venture expands our commitment to accessible, high quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, health plans, employers and their employees—all benefiting from access to a large, full-service network that provides important continuity of care and a better patient experience."

Continuity of care is enhanced by MemorialCare's top hospitals, vast network of 2,800 affiliated physicians and 200 community outpatient centers.

"PRN is extremely pleased to partner with MemorialCare, a nationally respected health system, to offer needed preventive care and treatment services throughout Southern California," says Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. "Our mutual goal is to relentlessly pursue and implement strategies and innovations focused on providing patients with the most advanced, compassionate services and support that benefit our communities to make a positive difference in patient outcomes."

To learn more about the physical therapy centers, visit calrehab.com or memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy. Call 657-246-3442 for an appointment.

MemorialCare's 15,000 employees, physicians and volunteers serve 200+ health care locations, including leading hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills; MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; Seaside Health Plan and numerous outpatient health, medical imaging, ambulatory surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. Accolades include Best U.S. Health Systems, Best Places to Work, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, Top Performing Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best U.S. Hospital and/or "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, Newsweek Top 100 Hospitals and more. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

PRN (Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC), a privately held company founded in 1991 with headquarters in Carlsbad, California, continues to expand its legacy of improving the health and well-being of patients. PRN serves 4,000 patients daily, extends across Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico and is among California's two largest physical therapy providers. With 128 clinics, 20 local brands and over 1,200 teammates, PRN supports its valued partners, employees and clinics that offer industry-leading care to patients across the country. Visit https://www.prnpt.com.

