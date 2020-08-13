Splashtop Brings On-demand Remote Support to Sonim Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashtop, the worldwide leader in remote access solutions, has partnered with Sonim (NASDAQ:SONM) to integrate Splashtop's remote support technology into the company's SCOUT app. Through the app, the Sonim support team will be able to remotely see and control the screen of the company's rugged mobile devices the moment the user requests support to troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly, at no cost to the customer.

The SCOUT application is part of SonimWare, a recently launched comprehensive set of software tools, applications and utilities that are ready to help enterprises and organizations improve the management and productivity of their mobile ecosystems.

The Splashtop technology integration with Sonim supports the Sonim XP3, XP5s, and XP8 Android devices and features many of the same top features and functionality found in Splashtop's remote support solutions, including:

Access with session code – end-users simply open the Sonim SCOUT app on their Sonim device and launch the Support function to get their unique session code, then provide the code to their Sonim support technician who uses it to access the end user's device remotely and securely.

– end-users simply open the Sonim SCOUT app on their Sonim device and launch the Support function to get their unique session code, then provide the code to their Sonim support technician who uses it to access the end user's device remotely and securely. High performance – fast remote access lets the technician see and control the remote Sonim device in real-time.

– fast remote access lets the technician see and control the remote Sonim device in real-time. Robust security – all remote sessions are protected by security features, including TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, ensuring data security and compliance with industry regulations.

"Partnering with Splashtop was an easy choice for Sonim to make as we looked to bring remote support to SonimWare," said Jay Maniar, Vice President, Product - Enterprise XPerience, Sonim Technologies. "Not only do they make a world-class product that will allow us to serve our customers better, but they are also continuing to innovate that product to meet the ever-changing needs of field workers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sonim to deliver our best-in-class remote support technology to Sonim devices," said Mark Lee, CEO, Splashtop. "Sonim users will benefit from having an attended remote support tool that will reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction."

The Sonim SCOUT app is available for free on all Sonim devices. To learn more about SonimWare and Sonim SCOUT, click here. To learn more about Splashtop Remote Support, click here.



About Splashtop

Splashtop delivers the best value and best-in-class, easy-to-use and secure cloud-based and on-premises remote access solutions to more than 30+ million users worldwide - professionals, MSPs, IT, helpdesks, higher education institutions and even government agencies. Learn more at splashtop.com

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobile phones, industrial-grade accessories, data and workflow applications designed specifically to increase the productivity, communication, and safety of task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. Learn more at sonimtech.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splashtop-brings-on-demand-remote-support-to-sonim-devices-301112000.html

SOURCE Splashtop