Berry Appleman & Leiden Transforms Immigration Automation with UiPath and Accelirate

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In another first in the legal tech space, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) in partnership with Accelirate delivers first-of-its-kind UiPath connectors, empowering clients to leverage cost-effective automation to perform immigration requests and actions within BAL's proprietary Cobalt case management software.

"We are very excited to be first to market with our Cobalt connector," explains Ashley Fleischer, BAL's Automation Services Manager. "Our clients are able to automate rote tasks in Cobalt, enhance quality, and ultimately work more efficiently."

BAL collaborated with UiPath and Accelirate, the foremost enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) platform, to create the connectors and scale BAL's legal services to meet increased client case volumes and turnaround needs. Accelirate, a member of the UiPath Services Network and a Diamond Partner, plays a key role in the firm's automation initiatives, collaborating with BAL to identify high-volume, time-intensive internal processes to automate. The release of the BAL Cobalt UiPath Connector marks another milestone in the law firm's use of technology. "This is an industry first for immigration. We love pushing the envelope by building solutions that add value through customer experience, productivity, quality, and speed. BAL leads its industry in technology innovation, and we are proud to partner with them," said Ahmed Zaidi, Accelirate's Chief Automation Officer.

"BAL is just the type of innovative organization we are eager to support, and we're thrilled they've adopted our technology to further that innovation with Accelirate," said Frank Czyz, Vice President, Americas Partners at UiPath. "Our HyperAutomation platform is meant to help companies focus on what they do best—bringing supreme products to market and delighting customers—and BAL is already doing that. As the company continues to digitize its business, we expect their results with our solution will only get better."

Since 2018, BAL's Automation & AI Development Center has focused on automating numerous repetitive manual tasks, including finance, reporting, and immigration processes—all with tremendous success. BAL employees are happy to leave the repetitive tasks to the robots and embrace technology as a means to an end: focusing on the human aspects of immigration and making a positive difference in people's lives. By selectively leveraging automation, BAL's people are able to focus on giving our clients unparalleled service, strategic analysis, and expert legal advice. Thanks to the connectors, BAL's clients can adopt these same benefits within their own organizations and for their own internal mobility teams.

"These connectors help our clients—CDOs, CIOs, and Data teams—increase quality, velocity and efficiency in their immigration programs," said Vince DiMascio, BAL's CIO. "It is one more way that BAL is adding value to our legal services, enabling clients to hire and retain the best talent in the world, and powering human achievement."

The BAL Cobalt Connector is currently available on UiPath Connect,

at https://connect.uipath.com/marketplace/components/bal-cobalt-uipath-connector.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL, one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020) and the Best Law Firm for Women (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.balglobal.com/.

About Accelirate

Accelirate Inc. is the largest niche RPA Services provider in the United States and a certified Diamond Delivery Partner of UiPath. Their mission is to help companies accelerate automation using Robotic Process Automation and AI Technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Smart OCR. With a focus solely on process automation, they offer a comprehensive set of Implementation Services and Custom Automation Products for Enterprises at all stages of RPA and AI adoption. Accelirate has experience in Enterprise Automation for a variety of industries from Financial and Legal, to Consumer Manufacturing and Retail. With innovations such as their award-winning RPA90X, a 90-Day Automation Accelerator Program, and the first-ever Managed Robotic Operations Center (ROC), to monitor and support deployed automations 24/7, Accelirate is changing the face of Digital Transformation.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berry-appleman--leiden-transforms-immigration-automation-with-uipath-and-accelirate-301111999.html

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP