Newcastle Homes - NWI, Inc. Joins AR Homes

ST. JOHN, Ind., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcastle Homes – NWI, Inc., a luxury home builder in Schererville, Indiana, has recently joined AR Homes as an independently owned and operated custom home builder.

Franchise owners and brothers, Rim and Dar Maurukas, have been building homes in St. John, Crown Point, and Lake County Indiana; and Cook and Will counties of Illinois for nearly two decades. Partnering their passion with the expertise of AR Homes allows Newcastle Homes – NWI, Inc. to expand upon their regional footprint and continue building luxury, custom homes.

As kids, the two grew up remodeling, designing and building spaces with their family. When they took different career paths, they missed the time they spent in each other's company and doing what they loved. In 2000, the brothers realized they had a lot to offer between Rim's design ability, Dar's engineering background and their combined construction knowledge.

Now, they are embarking on a new adventure, linking themselves with a proven, family-run business. Passionate about homebuilding and family, Rim and Dar knew their core values aligned with those held by AR Homes, the nation's largest franchise network of custom home builders.

"We love working together as a team and leveraging our strengths to accomplish the goal of turning our client's dreams into homes that they love," Rim said. They'll get to do just that while operating as AR Homes' newest franchise in Indiana.

Their first AR Homes Model Home is expected to be complete in 2021. Interested buyers, realtors and brokers can schedule an appointment to meet with the Newcastle Homes – NWI, Inc. team to begin customizing and building their dream home. To schedule an appointment, call 219-281-6161.

About AR Homes

Founded in 1978, AR Homes is the nation's leading custom homebuilding franchise. Every one of the company's independent builders shares a commitment to exceptional design, premier craftsmanship and personalization. AR Homes is currently located in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio and Texas, with additional building companies and models planned to open throughout the country. More information can be found at ARHomes.com.

