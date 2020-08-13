Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Chooses Analyst1 to Aid in its Transformation of Cyber Defense Operations

RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analyst1, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced today that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) selected Analyst1 to spearhead its cyber defense operations transformation. DIU, the Department of Defense organization focused exclusively on fielding, scaling, and quickly delivering technology across the U.S. military, will prototype Analyst1 to help reduce the cognitive burden on the cybersecurity analyst, and leverage machine-speed to aid in decision-making against persistent threats to the DoD Information Network (DODIN).

Analyst1 will provide the DoD with an enterprise-scale, cyber platform that operationalizes threat intelligence and enables security teams and analysts to focus on deeper analysis and response. DIU realizes that with Analyst1, it will be able to establish an evolving knowledge base of correlated insights about threats, attack patterns, malware families, vulnerabilities, internal assets, mission-critical systems at risk, and the defensive posture of its operations.

"We are excited to partner with Defense Innovation Unit to deliver solutions for the Department of Defense," stated chief executive officer, Hugh Clapp. "We believe our platform will provide the technology needed to help detect persistent cyber threats and expedite the process to mitigation."

About Analyst1

Analyst1, engineered by analysts for the enterprise, offers a network defense platform to automate cyber defense and reduce the burden on analysts. Analyst1 provides a single pane of glass to help organizations clarify malicious activities on their network and eliminate labor-intensive tasks required to understand which threats matter most. For more information, please visit us at www.analyst1.com and follow us on Twitter: @useanalyst1.

About DIU

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and growing the national security innovation base. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD), from the services and components to combatant commands and defense agencies, to rapidly prototype and field advanced commercial solutions that address national security challenges. www.diu.mil

