Future Com Adds Acronis SCS Software to TIPS Purchasing Cooperative Contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based technology solutions provider Future Com has added Acronis SCS, an American cyber protection and edge data security company, as a partner vendor on its contract with The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS). Initially created in 2002 to help education institutions in the Texas region more easily procure solutions through a pre-vetted list of vendors, TIPS has since expanded its reach to serve public sector organizations across the nation.

In adding Acronis SCS to its TIPS contract, Future Com provides its customers access to a suite of innovative cyber protection solutions tailored to meet the US public sector's unique security and usability requirements. Two such offerings, Acronis SCS Cyber Backup and Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition, are the sole backup and disaster recovery solutions available on the contract. "Incorporating Acronis SCS into our TIPS contract has strengthened our customers' ability to stay safe and resilient, even as they navigate an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape," Future Com CEO Doug Hollenshead said.

John Zanni, CEO of Acronis SCS, added, "From ransomware to data breaches, the cyber dangers facing the US public sector are becoming more pressing by the day. Future Com has been a champion for widening public sector access to affordable, user-friendly cyber protection solutions, like those we offer at Acronis SCS. We're looking forward to exploring even more opportunities for partnership and collaboration moving forward."

Existing members of the TIPS Purchasing Cooperative may select solutions off the aforementioned contract via the TIPS website. Other educational institutions, government agencies, and nonprofits interested in learning more about the benefits of membership may do so here.

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is an American cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. Its innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS employees are US citizens.

About Future Com

Future Com provides consulting services and products with a focus on cloud and cybersecurity solutions. It partners with its customers, working with them on everything from preventing the loss of electronic data to ground-up network design and implementation. Future Com delivers top technologies and provides customizable consulting services for the products it carries. It maintains the highest-level technical certifications and years of field experience in all aspects of networking and security.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-com-adds-acronis-scs-software-to-tips-purchasing-cooperative-contract-301110159.html

SOURCE Acronis SCS