Arcarithm Awarded Advanced Data Management and Mining for MDS Digital Simulations Contract by the Missile Defense Agency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missile Defense Agency awarded Arcarithm™ a contract to develop innovative big data technologies to advance data management and data mining systems within a missile defense digital architecture. Arcarithm's Ominis provides excellent speed, efficiency and accuracy via a scalable architecture designed for implementation in large-scale computing clusters appropriate for analysis of petabyte-sized data sources.

The Ominis deep learning algorithms can automatically estimate metrics, generate quick-look reports and provide predictive metrics from large-scale data. The automated processing of the AI network also provides insight into the data itself to unlock hidden value. Adept in handling large volumes of data, Ominis reliably identifies and detects subtle features and data trends and provides a set of tools for Subject Matter Experts to understand and evaluate data more effectively.

"Ominis provides a valid approach to classifying data" said Randy Riley, Arcarithm, President/CEO. "We appreciate the confidence placed in Arcarithm by the Missile Defense Agency to allow us to mature Ominis," he said.

Mines large volumes of simulation data providing more in-depth technical analysis

Automatically estimates metrics, identifies behavior characteristics, and provides evolutionary metrics and predictions of off-nominal behavior

Works with a variety of computing platforms including large, small, and cloud-based architectures providing flexibility

Arcarithm is a proven leader in Artificial Intelligence-based solutions for commercial and defense markets. Founded in 2012, Arcarithm proprietary machine learning, natural language processing, deep learning and expert systems solutions range from individual products to turnkey platforms. Arcarithm has successfully used AI to automatically detect manned and unmanned aircraft, guns, tanks, people, automobiles and military vehicles. More information is available at arcarithm.com .

