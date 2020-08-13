ImagineAR and The Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation Sign MOU To Integrate Augmented Reality Into the Energy Innovation Center

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE Pa., Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses, retailers and organizations to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU with the Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation ("Gateways"), a developer of technology-based research centers in the United States.

Since its inception, Gateways has established, or formed collaborative alliances with, over 30 technology centers, primarily in Western Pennsylvania, but extending throughout the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The organization has also assisted in the formation of over 60 new or development-stage ventures, many of which are thriving today as successful business and economic development enterprises. Its efforts have contributed to the creation of thousands of jobs.

Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation CEO Robert Meeder stated: "As an economic development organization, we focus on integrating advanced immersive technology such as augmented reality into our center as well as introducing it to our tenants. ImagineAR is a leader in the mobile augmented reality in the North America and we are truly excited to partner with them and drive new AR engagements and revenue together. The applications of ImagineAR into our Energy Innovation Center will be extensive."

Gus Frerotte, 15 year NFL Pro Bowl QB and Developer/Coordinator of Media and Communications Operations at the EIC, added "From the first moment I set foot in the EIC I knew I wanted to be part of this team. I admire the leadership of Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation and their mission for the EIC. The EIC is a robust intersection of research, training and community service and my goal is to help with the application of my skills and experience in communications and the development of human performance tools. When I first spoke with Neal Bendesky, VP Sports & Events of ImagineAR Inc., I knew that the EIC would benefit from this collaboration. I am excited for the future as the EIC and its partners come to life."

ImagineAR CEO Paul Silverrstieen added: "We are honored to be selected as the Augmented Reality Platform Solution for the prestigious Gateways organization. Their reputation as a leader in the energy sector as well as high-tech incubators, provides ImagineAR the opportunity to work with energy and entrepreneurial companies to create AR engagements and activations together. This partnership is expected to develop a new sector revenue channel for ImagineAR. "

About Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation

Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation's mission is to provide strategic planning, development and direct management assistance for communities, community-based economic development organizations, research & academic institutions, and private entities seeking the acceleration of technology-based businesses. Incorporated into this mission is our goal to combat community deterioration in the City of Pittsburgh and other economically distressed areas of Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The website is https://www.pghgateways.org/ .

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE:IP) (OTC:IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

