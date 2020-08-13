ASRC Federal Data Solutions Awarded NASA Ames IT Services Contract

BELTSVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASRC Federal announced today that its subsidiary, ASRC Federal Data Solutions, has been awarded the Ames Consolidated Information Technology Services (ACITS) 4 contract valued at approximately $330 million. The five-year contract, awarded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is to provide comprehensive information technology services; including governance support for cloud computing, security, network and communications systems, application management, scientific computing systems, innovation and emerging technologies; to the NASA center in Moffett Field, Calif.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with NASA Ames and delivering solutions that support the center's research and development efforts, enabling NASA missions," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "Our highly qualified team recognizes the importance of supporting the center's IT infrastructure, maintaining daily operations and providing platforms for future innovations."

As a leader in information technology research with a focus on supercomputing, networking, and intelligent systems, Ames Research Center conducts the critical research and development and develops the enabling technologies that make NASA missions possible.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal is comprised of a family of companies (including ASRC Federal Data Solutions) that deliver software and application development, advanced analytics, digital operations and IT modernization, engineering solutions, professional services, and facilities and base operations to U.S. civil, defense and intelligence agencies. Our employees are committed to achieving successful mission outcomes and providing enduring value. ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: http://www.asrcfederal.com

SOURCE ASRC Federal