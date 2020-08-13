Invitation to a conference call and webcast by Isofol in connection with the entered license agreement with Solasia

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) ("Isofol"), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: ISOFOL) has today announced that it entered into a license agreement with Solasia Pharma K.K ("Solasia") (TSE: 4597), to develop and commercialize Isofol's proprietary late-stage drug candidate arfolitixorin in Japan. In connection with this, Isofol invites investors, analysts and media to a conference call and webcast on August 13, 2020 at 11:00 (CEST).

The presentation will be held by CEO Ulf Jungnelius in English and will conclude with a Q&A session. Questions can be asked on the telephone conference or in written form through the webcast. No preregistration is needed.

Date and time

August 13, 2020 at 11:00 (CEST)

Webcast link

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/pressconference-2020-08-13

To participate via telephone, please dial-in on the numbers below

SE: +46 856642707

UK: +44 3333009265

US: +1 8335268381

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available on the webcast link.

For further information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 709 16 89 55

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB

E-mail: info@fnca.se

Phone: +46 (0)8 528 003 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.35 CEST on August 13, 2020.

About Solasia

Solasia is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Asia, with a mission of "Better Medicine for a Brighter Tomorrow". In order to address the unmet medical needs within the oncology area, the company develop innovative medicines to contribute to the patient's healthy living and to provide treatment options for the healthcare providers. Additional information is available at http://www.solasia.co.jp/en/

About the AGENT study

The Phase 3 AGENT study is a randomized, controlled, multi-centre study assessing the efficacy and safety of arfolitixorin, [6R]-5,10-methylene-THF acid (MTHF), compared to leucovorin, both used in combination with 5- FU, oxaliplatin, and bevacizumab, in first line metastatic colorectal cancer patients. Patients are randomized in a 1:1 ratio and the primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR). The key secondary endpoints are progression free survival (PFS) and duration of response (DOR). Other secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), number of curative metastasis resections, safety, and patient reported outcomes such as quality of life (QoL). Exploratory endpoints include pharmacokinetic (PK) measurements and level of gene expression of folate relevant genes in tumour cells. The study is designed to show superiority for arfolitixorin over leucovorin. The study is ongoing at approximately 90 sites in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan. Further information about the study, including patient eligibility requirements, is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov id: NCT03750786.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 study, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.isofolmedical.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/isofol-medical-ab--publ-/r/invitation-to-a-conference-call-and-webcast-by-isofol-in-connection-with-the-entered-license-agreeme,c3167711

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15598/3167711/1290514.pdf 20200813 - Isofol - Conference call_GB_final.pdf

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-a-conference-call-and-webcast-by-isofol-in-connection-with-the-entered-license-agreement-with-solasia-301111587.html

SOURCE Isofol Medical AB (publ)