Scientific Games And InComm Expand Partnership To Advance Inlane, Point-Of-Sale Activated Lottery Technology

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces its partnership with InComm is expanding to advance a secure solution for shoppers to purchase drawing-based lottery games like POWERBALL® and Mega Millions and lottery instant "scratch" games along with other store products directly in retail checkout lanes. The new solution makes the purchase quick and convenient for consumers, and supports vital lottery funding for state programs including health and welfare, senior citizens, veterans, education, the environment and infrastructure. Currently, lottery retail sales in the U.S. top $81 billion annually.

Scientific Games' collaboration with InComm to expand lottery distribution channels began in 2015 with prepaid and payment card solutions offering new ways for consumers to purchase lottery games. With more than 25 years of global experience in the FinTech industry, Atlanta-based InComm's products and services enable retailers and brands to create seamless commerce experiences in store, online or via mobile for millions of consumers.

"Our vision for retail innovation includes integrated solutions that support lottery revenues with the most advanced technology possible," said Randall Lex, VP Lottery Retail Solutions for Scientific Games. "This partnership with InComm is another example of Scientific Games' commitment to invest in retail innovation that opens opportunities for lotteries to bring products safely, quickly and conveniently to players wherever they are."

Lex said the synergies created by Scientific Games and InComm's combined experience and extensive knowledge will provide lotteries and retailers the opportunity to implement lottery sales in new and secure points of access, providing a significant penetration in new retail channels that do not currently sell lottery.

Lottery games are sold at 220,000 retailers in 46 states across the U.S. InComm conducts its business across an impressive network of retailers including the biggest chains in big box, pharmacy, value and convenience brands at over 130,000 store locations. Of those 130,000 locations, approximately one-third are the highest volume lottery retailers in the U.S. today and represent an opportunity for lotteries to generate incremental revenue through product innovations. Another third of these locations currently do not sell lottery today represent a significant opportunity for lotteries to grow their distribution networks with new retailers.

"Central to this partnership is the shared objective of responsibly growing lottery revenues and attracting new customers for lotteries and retailers alike," said Tim Richardson, Senior Vice President, for InComm. "InComm and the retailers we support are excited by the innovation opportunities that this partnership represents. Most importantly, we're honored to support the ultimate beneficiaries of lottery programs which are people and communities throughout the U.S."

This expanded partnership between Scientific Games and InComm will fuel the implementation of more innovations such as quick pick options for POWERBALL and Mega Millions in Arizona. It also enables new opportunities for instant game retail sales through the SCiQ in-lane solution.

Scientific Games is a U.S.-based company providing games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

POWERBALL is a trademark of Multi-State Lottery Association.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Inquiries:

Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-and-incomm-expand-partnership-to-advance-inlane-point-of-sale-activated-lottery-technology-301111234.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation