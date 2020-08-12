Amperity's CDP to Fuel Customer Personalization Capabilities for Kroger

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , the leading enterprise customer data platform, today announced that The Kroger Co has selected Amperity as its Customer Data Platform (CDP). Through the partnership, Amperity's software will power first-party identity resolution for Kroger Technology & Digital, matching loyalty and digital customers to create persistent profiles at both the household and individual level. These holistic profiles will support Kroger on its mission to serve its customers by enhancing personalization and providing more sophisticated analytics and targeting for its enterprise partners.

"Kroger is a market leader and a true agent for digital transformation - not only within their own company but for the entire CPG and retail industry," said Barry Padgett, COO at Amperity. "We partner with companies that either are, or have the ambition to be, the best in how they use data and analytics to drive their business, and Kroger is certainly no exception. Their vision is grounded in serving the consumer with simple, integrated experiences, a passion we share deeply, both as good business practice and as a north star for brand promise."

First-party data is emerging as a necessity for customer strategies for retail and CPG brands in an era where personalization is standard and privacy is a priority. The economics of better data have also proven conclusive: personalization and better experiences drive significant increases in revenue and customer lifetime value. Kroger's partnership with Amperity will inform loyalty marketing cost savings, churn prevention improvements, seamless, personalized CX, and strengthen CCPA compliance. The partnership will also help Kroger tie online and offline activity at both a household and individual level - an essential capability at a time when consumer habits are rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. The software company has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This multi-patented unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Kroger, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com .

