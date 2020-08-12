CommIT Enterprises Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract

HUGHESVILLE, Md., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommIT Enterprises, a software and services provider for the public sector, today announced the company has been awarded a One Acquisition Solutions for Integrated Services for Small Businesses (OASIS SB) Pool 1 contract by the US General Services Administration (GSA). The contract is a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefi­­nite Quantity (IDIQ) contract available for use by all Federal agencies to acquire complex professional services more efficiently and cost effectively.

"Part of the challenge of working to provide technology solutions within the federal sector is access to the preferred vehicles used for acquisition. This contract allows all federal agencies the opportunity to tap into our software engineering prowess," said Bill Hoffer, CEO, CommIT Enterprises. "Regardless of an agency's particular area of expertise or mission, OASIS SB may be used to support and/or improve an organization's Program Management, Management Consulting, Engineering, Scientific, Logistics, and Financial disciplines that span all life cycle phases for a completely integrated solution."

CommIT helps public sector clients meet their most demanding business challenges with tailored technology solutions—from the development of complex Decision Support capabilities, to providing advanced management processes and sciences that deploy solutions effectively and efficiently. The company works closely with agencies to design and implement these solutions—such as health trackers and wearables—that break down data silos so mission-critical information is shared quickly and easily, while also providing an intuitive user interface (UI) for optimal performance and operational excellence.

"Arming today's warfighter requires access to real-time data and mission-critical intelligence that allows them to do their job safely, quickly, and effectively," Hoffer added. "We strive to help our DoD customers prioritize and access crucial data in a way that ensures we're ahead of our adversaries' decision cycle. This OASIS Small Business contract is important to further operationalizing technologies that meet our Federal clients' mission requirements, which ultimately support our national security objectives."

CommIT Enterprises, Inc. is a software and services company that designs tailored and innovative solutions for the public sector to overcome the most challenging issues - from breaking down siloed technology and analyzing data, to developing command and control solutions for technology-driven operations. Incorporated in 2002, CommIT was the first company to implement and operationalize Service Oriented Architectures (SOA) in the Department of Defense (DoD), the first to implement SOA in an operational airborne C2 platform, and the first to implement SOA into major Acquisition Category (ACAT) Government programs. CommIT is a woman-owned and Certified Veteran Owned Small Business (CVOSB). For more information, please visit http://www.commitent.com/.

