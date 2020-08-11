Vizient Awards Contract to Surfacide for UV-C Solution That Can Help Hospitals Combat COVID-19

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfacide, a leading UV-C decontamination technology company, announces it has been awarded a contract with Vizient, the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country, for Surfacide's innovative multiple emitter UV-C solution. The contract went into July 1.

Vizient serves more than half of the healthcare organizations across the United States – from large integrated delivery networks and academic medical centers to community hospitals, pediatric facilities and non-acute care providers. The contract will allow Vizient members greater access to a solution that has become an integral part to protecting both patients and staff during uncertain times.

While the agreement shows Surfacide's broader commitment to provide Vizient members with evidence-based and cutting-edge solutions at contracted pricing, the launch of the agreement is very timely in the wake of COVID-19. The Surfacide system, which demonstrated efficacy against the MERS Coronavirus in data published from the University of Iowa, is being deployed in facilities across the country as organizations implement solutions in the battle against COVID-19. While the implementation of Surfacide has been in response to the pandemic, many have noted this will be a long-term solution as the mindset around infection prevention has forever changed. The Surfacide system provides an automated UV-C decontamination technology that significantly reduces bacteria, spores and viruses and is effective against a variety of advanced viral infectious diseases. Helios incorporates multiple automated UV-C emitters that work together to provide decontamination of the room in minutes to provide an extra layer of protection.

"Surfacide is proud of this contract with Vizient and proud to answer the urgent call from countless healthcare facilities that need a solution they can trust to deliver protection for healthcare workers and patients," says Gunner Lyslo, Founder and CEO of Surfacide. "Over the course of the last few months, we've seen UV-C technology emerge as a key tactic in combating coronavirus and other infections. We are confident that Surfacide's agreement with Vizient will allow more healthcare centers to have access to the Surfacide UV-C solution and slow the spread of COVID-19."

About Surfacide LLC

Surfacide LLC and Surfacide Manufacturing Inc., are located in Waukesha, WI and produce multiple emitter UV-C systems.

Surfacide is the only triple emitter UV-C system, providing the most efficient and flexible solution in the fight against viruses and other hospital-acquired infections. Over 400 hospitals nationally and internationally are using Surfacide technology to provide an extra layer of protection for patients and healthcare workers. Surfacide's evidence-based UV-C solution addresses shadows and provides greater coverage for quicker turnaround time and better care. Patients and healthcare workers around the world choose Surfacide as a trusted partner in infection prevention.

Our mission is to provide patients and healthcare workers with a safe environment and continuous support in infection prevention. We respect and admire the dedication from healthcare professionals and in turn, deliver advanced technology that your team needs to provide the best care possible. Learn more about Surfacide by visiting https://surfacide.com or calling (844)-390-3538.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vizient-awards-contract-to-surfacide-for-uv-c-solution-that-can-help-hospitals-combat-covid-19-301110250.html

SOURCE Surfacide