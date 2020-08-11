Les Schwab and CarAdvise Partner Up In New Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CarAdvise announced a new partnership with Les Schwab Tire Centers of Bend, Oregon. Les Schwab, an iconic U.S. vehicle tire services retailer with over 480 locations throughout the country, has joined the CarAdvise network of shops. Through CarAdvise's technological platform, consumers can leverage Les Schwab's network of tire facilities while being provided fleet minded pricing.

"Les Schwab was an innovator when founding his company nearly 70 years ago and today, we've added to those innovative ways by creating our unique partnership," said Greg Tepas, Founder & CEO, CarAdvise. "Innovation through technology has enabled CarAdvise to create a new way for consumers to interact with tire and maintenance vehicle services and we couldn't be happier that Les Schwab chose to continue that innovative mindset with us."

An innovative mindset has prompted CarAdvise to reinvent how people interact with their vehicles and the necessary maintenance and upkeep those vehicles need. Today, consumers can take the burden of maintaining their vehicles and do it in an easier, much less stressful approach. Through the CarAdvise technology, drivers can schedule appointments, approve and pay for services, and view their service history all right from their digital devices.

Especially prudent in today's environment, members benefit through CarAdvise's "No Contact Car Care" platform reducing the amount of person-to-person exposure and hence reducing incremental risk associated with extended personal contact.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at thousands of shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings. For more information visit caradvise.com

About Les Schwab

Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees and more than 480 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado. The company has been recognized for its business practices through several awards, including a 2018 Oregon Ethics in Business award, a Milestone award from the Oregon Sustainability Board, Oregon Economic and Community Development Department honors, an Environmental Excellence award from the Association of Washington Business, an Integrity Counts award from the Northern Idaho Better Business Bureau, and The Oregonian's 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 Top Workplaces recognition.

