Sparq Named Agency Of Record for Coyote Outdoor Living

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh based digital marketing agency, Sparq Designs, has been named the agency of record for American lifestyle brand Coyote Outdoor Living. Coyote is known nationally for its innovative development and design of premium grills and accessories, most notably this year's launch of an award-winning next generation pellet grill. Coyote chose to work with Sparq following a review of the agency's capabilities.

"Coyote is excited to partner with Sparq Designs to take our branding message of affordable outdoor living to the next level," enthuses Jim Ginocchi, President of Coyote Outdoor Living." The Sparq team shares the same passion as Coyote for designing great messaging that invites all end customers to engage with the brand. The creative drive behind our new campaign launch will further showcase all the wonderful options that Coyote Outdoor Living has to offer those who love the outdoor lifestyle."

Sparq will begin working with Coyote by doing extensive research on current and potential Coyote vendors to increase B2B sales of the luxury product. Following research, there will be a campaign building period including strategy, creative messaging, and marketing across social media as well as Wayfair, Amazon, and Walmart. Beginning work will debut before the end of the 2020 year.

Coyote comes as a win for Sparq Designs, whose focus has primarily been on healthcare and entertainment.

"We are ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Coyote Outdoor Living. With most people staying home in their own yards this summer and investing in their outdoor space, we see an opportunity for Coyote to capitalize and further grow their footprint in the market. We are excited for what we can build together - and really pumped to work in a fun space like outdoor living and grilling" said Jim Blundo, Vice President of Sparq Designs.

ABOUT SPARQ DESIGNS

Sparq is a full-service marketing agency based in Pittsburgh. Sparq caters to clients of all industries, but specifically in the medical, sports & entertainment and consumer world. 2020 is Sparq's seventh year in business. Sparq Designs' services include but are not limited to: Web Design, Web Development, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Social Media Management, Email Marketing and Video Production.

ABOUT COYOTE OUTDOOR LIVING

Founded in Dallas, TX, Coyote Outdoor Living is an innovative company that specializes in the design, development, and production of high quality, all-stainless-steel grills, and accessories, providing people with the tools to build the outdoor kitchen of their dreams. Coyote's advanced suite of products offers an affordable luxury culinary experience for those who are passionate about cooking outside. In conclusion, Coyote Outdoor Living has evolved to be a single resource that allows consumers to elevate their outdoor lifestyle. For more information on Coyote, visit: www.coyoteoutdoor.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparq-named-agency-of-record-for-coyote-outdoor-living-301108720.html

SOURCE Sparq Designs