Claroty and Check Point Software Technologies Partner to Secure Industrial Control Networks

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the global leader in operational technology (OT) security, today announced its partnership with Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally. The technical alliance between the two companies gives enterprises and critical infrastructure operators the real-time cybersecurity and visibility they need to protect OT and industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber attacks.

This announcement follows the release of Check Point's Internet of Things (IoT) Protect solution, which prevents IoT cyber attacks by adapting protections to any IoT or OT device across smart-office, smart-building, medical, and industrial environments. As one of Check Point's technology partners, Claroty supports the discovery and classification of OT devices in a variety of verticals, giving Check Point customers an integrated end-to-end security solution.

"We are excited to bring Claroty to our customers as part of Check Point's IoT Protect Discovery program," said Russ Schafer, Head of Product Marketing at Check Point. "The combination of Claroty's Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Check Point's IoT Protect threat prevention solution provides our industrial customers the visibility, security, and automation to protect networks from emerging IoT threats."

"At Claroty, we pride ourselves on being able to integrate with the top platform providers to ensure our customers are leveraging the highest levels of security from these tools," said Emanuel Salmona, VP of Global Partnerships at Claroty. "As Check Point is one of the most well-established firewall providers, with significant install base brand awareness and customer reach, this partnership opens up an important route to market and we are excited for the opportunity to grow our technology offerings together."

The partnership is built upon an integration between Claroty's Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Check Point's IoT Protect solution. The aggregated security alerts from The Claroty Platform are sent to Check Point's advanced IoT Protect Controller Manager, which sets the security policy that is enforced through Check Point's Quantum Security Gateways™. Unification of security reporting allows organizations to see any threats to an application, process or network, providing a complete view across the enterprise and control networks.

Claroty improves the availability, safety, and reliability of OT assets and networks within industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure. Unlike niche solutions that are limited to passive-only OT asset discovery, VPN-based remote access, or IoT-oriented platforms that do not fully address all OT needs, The Claroty Platform provides comprehensive OT asset and network visibility, segmentation, vulnerability management, threat detection, risk assessment, and Secure Remote Access (SRA) capabilities—all within a single, agentless solution. This is all enriched by the company's award-winning OT security research team and its expansive integration ecosystem.

On Thursday, August 13, Claroty and Check Point will host a webinar, "Preventing Cyber Attacks on Industrial OT Networks and IoT Devices." Register here .

About Claroty

Claroty bridges the industrial cybersecurity gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Organizations with highly automated production sites and factories that face significant security and financial risk especially need to bridge this gap. Armed with Claroty's converged IT/OT solutions, these enterprises and critical infrastructure operators can leverage their existing IT security processes and technologies to improve the availability, safety, and reliability of their OT assets and networks seamlessly and without requiring downtime or dedicated teams. The result is more uptime and greater efficiency across business and production operations.

Backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed on all seven continents globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has received $100 million in funding since being launched by the famed Team8 foundry in 2015.

For more information, visit www.claroty.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claroty-and-check-point-software-technologies-partner-to-secure-industrial-control-networks-301109643.html

SOURCE Claroty