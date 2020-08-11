KBR to Boost USAF Bomber Readiness with $40 Million Recompete

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $40 million recompete task order to provide sustainment engineering to America's longest-serving and most versatile bomber, the B-52 Stratofortress. The company will perform this work for the United States Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center's Bomber Reliability and Sustainment Improvement Program.

The USAF Installation Contracting Center/KVD awarded KBR this cost-plus, fixed fee task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract. KBR has supported the mission of the DoD research and development community through various predecessor DoD IAC contracts since 2005.

Under this task order, KBR will partner with the Air Force to keep the B-52 operationally viable while improving availability and decreasing total ownership costs. The company will perform reliability and obsolescence analyses, as well as develop non-destructive inspection and test techniques, maintenance procedures and analysis tools for reliability data.

The contract enables KBR to further enhance its company-developed, web-based application that facilitates the ability of B-52 engineers to analyze and trend aircraft data in support of weapon system integrity programs. KBR will execute this work over the next five years primarily at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

"This recompete win allows KBR to continue to develop solutions to emerging and longstanding parts and obsolescence issues for the B-52 – a mainstay of the Air Force for more than 60 years," said Byron Bright, President, Government Solutions. "KBR will work with the Air Force to sustain the aircraft for today's warriors while anticipating the needs of tomorrow."

KBR provides a full spectrum of engineering and technical solutions across the life cycle of U.S. military systems on land, at sea, in the air, in space and cyberspace. Areas of expertise include acquisition, systems engineering and integration, AI/big data applications, cyber, research and development, test and evaluation, C4ISR and sustainment engineering. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR is trusted to overcome the nation's most pressing challenges.

About the DoD IAC program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About KBR

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and solutions across the asset and program life cycle within the government services, technology and industrial sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-to-boost-usaf-bomber-readiness-with-40-million-recompete-301109601.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.